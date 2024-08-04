A magyar csapat eredményei:
Center for Fundamental Rights: Conservative Camp Must Attack Full Steam

"CPAC Hungary's role as a conservative power center is carried forward by Wokebusters, the rapid response corps set up by the Center for Fundamental Rights. Our goal is nothing less than to be the progressive world's most feared opponent," said Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC) at the MCC Feszt. The young American politician and the international ambassador of the newly formed Wokebusters exchanged ideas with Zoltan Koskovics, the geopolitical analyst of the Center for Fundamental Rights, at a panel discussion during the event in Esztergom.

Kozma Zoltán
2024. 08. 04. 11:34
Zoltan Koskovics, geopolitical analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, and Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC) at the MCC Feszt (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)
The panelists made it clear that woke, in essence, is about turning the world upside down, causing disruption and shaking the very foundations of conservative values such as faith, nation and family. Woke is the new state religion, an elaborate plan to disrupt society.

Koskovics Zoltán, az Alapjogokért Központ geopolitikai elemzője (Forrás: Alapjogokért Központ)
Zoltan Koskovics, geopolitical analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)

To defeat woke, we need to attack its three basic manifestations: perpetual war, gender insanity and mass migration,

Zoltan Koskovics emphasized.

Our only chance is not to be on the defensive, we have to go on the offensive,

Gavin Wax, president of the NYYRC, underlined.

Gavin Wax, a New York-i Fiatal Republikánusok Klubjának (NYYRC) elnöke az MCC Feszten. (Forrás: Alapjogokért Központ)
Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC) at the MCC Feszt (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)

Commenting on the US presidential election in November, Wax said that "under the Biden administration, America has lost its right to act as a moral compass in the world: its attempts at armed and political intervention have all failed. Donald Trump, by contrast, will solve the problems of migration, wokeism and war if elected".

The panelists also pointed out that the most important issue of our time is mass migration, an overwhelming burden Europe and the United States are struggling with.

We have no time to hesitate, because if we look west, we can see that London is no longer London and Paris is no longer Paris. If we do not act in time, our countries will collapse before our eyes,

Gavin Wax said.

Cover photo: Zoltan Koskovics, geopolitical analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights (l), and Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC) at the MCC Feszt (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)


 

