Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka sent a message on Facebook to EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson regarding Hungary's National Card program.
Hungary's EU Affairs Minister Responds to Ylva Johansson Re National Card Program
Applications for the National Card are tied to the same migration and security screening processes as other residence permits, EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka highlighted.
The Hungarian regulations and practice, which the Commission has so far not objected to, have not changed. Hungary is hosting only a fraction of Russian and Belarusian citizens currently staying in the EU, and the country issues a fraction of EU residence permits for Russian and Belarusian citizens. The European Commission and certain member states are whipping up emotions on the matter. It's time to stop this. The facts speak for themselves,
Janos Boka posted.
Cover photo: Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka (Source: Facebook)
Peter Magyar's Way of Press Freedom: Index Reporters Thrown Out of Tisza Party's Event
Footage taken of the event has also been blocked by Peter Magyar and his crew.
Famous Polish Publicist Praises PM Orban's Policies
The majority of Polish voters expect "moral politics," not "realpolitik," from their politicians.
How Hungary Celebrated Its Birthday
Hungary celebrated Saint Stephen's Day, commemorating the founding of the Hungarian state and the nation's Christian heritage.
Woke Community Launches Astonishing Attack on Spanish Catholic Bishop
Although we live in peculiar times, one cannot exist as a man or a woman or anything in between at will, the Catholic bishop said in his sermon.
