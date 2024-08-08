A magyar csapat eredményei:
Is Hungary Safer Than Many Western Countries?

People on the street have shared their experiences.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 08. 08. 10:46
The Hungarian Parliament, illuminated during the annual St. Stephen's Day Fireworks on August 20, 2023 (Photo. Peter Lakatos)
In the latest video of the Patrióta (Patriot) channel, people on the street were asked about Budapest, Hungary and the Hungarian government. 

All of the people interviewed were very positive: they found the country beautiful, clean and safe. 

Many commented that Hungary sometimes performs better than other countries, especially in terms of safety, where it is considered one of the best.

In particular, tourists highlighted the gorgeous architecture and sights, which they tend to find impressive. This video shows what people think of Budapest and Hungary, and highlights why it's worth a visit.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos) 

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekKovács Zoltán

Ezeknek semmi sem szent? Kovács Zoltán arcátlanul beletörölte a lábát Milákékba

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Szégyen!

