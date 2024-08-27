Zelensky's Calculation Falls Through, Security Expert Says

Instead, the Russians redirected troops from Kaliningrad and the Baltic regions, creating a completely new situation.

Zelensky's big plan at the moment is that the war will turn around the minute he receives permission to bomb the interior big Moscow airfields, as well as the cities of Moscow and St Petersburg,

recalls the security expert, noting that

this is why he has asked the UK - as well as others - to allow the use of strategic weapons already transferred to Ukraine against targets in Russia. Mr Mr Nogradi considers this a terrible idea, as there is no telling when the Russians will get fed up and decide to launch a much more serious strike on Ukraine.

The first signs of this are already visible, as Moscow launched an attack at dawn today, targeting practically the entire territory of Ukraine , Gyorgy Nogradi pointed out.

"Moreover, Zelensky is wrong, his planned attacks would not reverse the course of the war," the expert added.

The difference between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region is that the Russians have declared that they want to take back four regions with Russian populations, while the area affected by the Ukrainian incursion has a Russian population, so there is no logic in this attack, the expert explains, stating