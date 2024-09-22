Emergency Service Rescues People from Flooding Danube + Video

As the peak of the flood left Budapest, the focus of protection shifted to the southern section of the Danube below the capital, the spokesman for the National Directorate General for Disaster Management (OKF) told public television in the afternoon.

Flood protection efforts are carried out along a stretch of more than seven hundred and fifty kilometers in Hungary, Daniel Mukics said. These seven hundred and fifty kilometers include state and local municipality protection lines, with the disaster management primarily helping local municipalities in their protection efforts.

Temporary flood barriers are one hundered percent ready everywhere. On Saturday, there was still some sandbagging work in Bata, Tolna county, but by 6 pm it was also one hundered percent ready, and

all municipalities are prepared for the flood.

There may be occasions when intervention is needed, for example where the embankment slips, but they are confident that there will not be many similar cases.