Even Manfred Weber Finds Peter Magyar's Case Embarrassing

Upon hearing the question, Mr. Weber swiftly claimed that he no longer had time for the media, managing a strained smile and saying: 'Let’s talk about this another time.'"

Manfred Weber at the Conference of Presidents on October 2, 2024. (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, Peter Magyar’s brawl at Budapest's Otkert nightclub has caused a major scandal, leading to proceedings aimed at suspending his parliamentary immunity. According to multiple witnesses, Mr. Magyar behaved disgracefully after consuming a large amount of alcohol that night. Several people present filmed the incident, during which Mr. Magyar forcibly grabbed a phone from a man’s hand. After being escorted out of the club by security, he threw the phone into the Danube. Following multiple complaints, police launched an investigation into vandalism and disorderly conduct. Since Mr. Magyar holds parliamentary immunity, the case was transferred to the Central Chief Prosecution Office (KNYF), which, a week ago, requested the suspension of the opposition politician’s immunity from the European Parliament. Despite the ongoing investigation, Peter Magyar refuses to waive his immunity, even though he repeatedly advocated for its abolition during his campaign.

Dear @ManfredWeber, this is Peter Magyar, member of @EPPGroup

He's wanted for #theft

However, according to himself (!) he should be charged for #robbery instead

The Chief Prosecutor of Hungary has already requested the @Europarl_EN to lift his immunity - please proceed

Thanks pic.twitter.com/KTdArnuiry — Aron Gerei (@aron_gerei) September 29, 2024

As is widely known, Manfred Weber, a politician more famous for his corruption scandals, isn't entirely above reproach either. The EPP's chicanerous leader has unlawfully pocketed 400,000 euros of European taxpayers' money through dubious legal loopholes. In 2019, members of the European Parliament received €4,332 per month - around 1.4 million forints - for general expenses, primarily intended for maintaining an official office. However, Mr. Weber deceptively designated part of his family home as a party office, in a bid to pocket the funds that were meant to cover his office rent.