Manfred Weber and Colleagues Embroiled in Fraud and Corruption Probe

The investigation is being led by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), which is tasked with investigating the criminal misuse of EU funds, two Belgian police officers and a spokesman for the Belgian prosecutor's office told Politico.

Belgian police are investigating three individuals, including two high-ranking ones, connected to Weber's 2019 campaign, according to people involved with the campaign questioned by police about their fellow campaigners' roles and actions. This information is also supported by documents obtained by Politico.

The inquiry is focused on whether the three individuals improperly received payments from both the EPP party and the EPP group, the party’s representation in the European Parliament. Money for parliamentary groups, which is taxpayer funded, must not be spent on political campaigns.

EPPO is working with the Belgian police. A Belgian police document seen by Politico

calls witnesses to discuss criminal allegations including "forgery of a public document," "forgery of public documents by a civil servant in the performance of duties," "breach of trust," "fraud," and "public corruption."

The EPP group - of which Peter Magyar's Tisza Party is a member - denied knowledge of the investigation. "We have not been approached by the EPPO, or by the Belgian authorities, or indeed by any other law enforcement agency, about any possible investigation of any kind," said a statement from the EPP group. "The EPP Group imposes rigorous standards in the implementation of its budget and voluntarily subjects itself to scrutiny to ensure compliance," the statement added.

In recent weeks, police officers from the Belgian anti-corruption office interviewed witnesses who worked on Weber’s 2019 European election campaign.

They asked about three named individuals who "may have been compensated by the EPP group while potentially providing services for the European People’s Party related to the 2019 campaign," police said according to the document.

Officially, the two high-ranking Weber aides named in the document left their Parliament-paid jobs for the first half of 2019 to take on roles at the party. The third named individual worked only for the party both before Weber’s campaign started and after it ended.