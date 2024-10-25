Maria Schmidt: EU has Become an Organization with Imperial Ambitions and No Vision

The European Union has become an organization with imperial ambitions and no vision for the future, and the United States cannot be expected to take Europe's interests into account, the director general of the House of Terror Museum pointed out on M1 tv channel's news background program on Thursday evening.

Maria Schmidt first spoke about the 1956 revolution, which she described as a history-changing act, one that drew attention across the world, and one that every Hungarian can always be proud of. Its main goal was to achieve freedom, independence and self-determination, and it had no material goal. Never before has a nation of ten million people gone against the world's leading power. The whole world was hoping for the best for us, with the elemental realization that the Hungarians were fighting for their lives and for their national survival. But it was never a reality for Hungary to receive assistance from the West, apart from humanitarian aid, she explained. In 1955, the great powers decided to withdraw from Austria.

They could have let us out also, but they didn't want to.

It was not in the West's interest for the Hungarian revolution to win, she said. Nowadays, we have a positive view of the West, but the Treaty of Trianon was also decided in the West, and at the end of the Second World War, the Nazi occupation also came from the West. Therefore,

the message of 1956 is that we Hungarians must fight for ourselves.

"We have learnt this lesson," she emphasized. Joining the EU was public will so that Hungary, which had been annexed to the East, would once again belong to the West, Maria Schmidt said. But the European Union was then a community of nations with economic benefits, without the relinquishment of sovereignty.