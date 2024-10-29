Peter Magyar's Handlers in Brussels Give Him New Orders

The state secretary for international communications set the Hungarian MEP and Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar straight in a post on social media. Zoltan Kovacs wrote,

And then the "Hungarian mouthpiece" of Brussels, Peter Magyar, sounds off. Today, his handlers gave him orders to attack Hungary's sovereign foreign policy.

"Georgia needs respect and support, not lecturing on its path to the EU," Zoltan Kovacs added, reacting to an earlier Facebook post by the Tisza Party leader, who had criticized the Hungarian prime minister's trip to Georgia.