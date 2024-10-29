külügyminiszterKovács ZoltánMagyar Péter
magyar

Peter Magyar's Handlers in Brussels Give Him New Orders

MEP Peter Magyar unleashes attack on sovereign Hungary's foreign policy. The Hungarian mouthpiece of Brussels is appalled by Viktor Orban's visit to Georgia.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Facebook2024. 10. 29. 17:18
MEP and Tisza Party leader Peter Magyar (left) and European People's Party (EPP) leader Manfred Weber (right) (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The state secretary for international communications set the Hungarian MEP and Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar straight in a post on social media. Zoltan Kovacs wrote,

And then the "Hungarian mouthpiece" of Brussels, Peter Magyar, sounds off. Today, his handlers gave him orders to attack Hungary's sovereign foreign policy.

"Georgia needs respect and support, not lecturing on its path to the EU," Zoltan Kovacs added, reacting to an earlier Facebook post by the Tisza Party leader, who had criticized the Hungarian prime minister's trip to Georgia.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, the foreign ministers of 13 European Union countries condemned the alleged breaches of international rules in Georgia's parliamentary elections over the weekend, saying that the violations were incompatible with the expectations set for an EU candidate country. Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto reacted to this on his social media page.

13 European foreign ministers still cannot get over the fact that democracy is about the will of the people, they cannot swallow the fact that the Georgian government is not appointed from Brussels but elected by the citizens of Georgia,

the minister stated.

He added that "Unfortunately, the 13 foreign ministers have once again demonstrated that the liberal mainstream believes that a country can only be a democracy if the liberal party wins the election".

Cover photo: MEP and Tisza Party leader Peter Magyar (left) and European People's Party (EPP) leader Manfred Weber (right) (Photo: AFP)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekOroszország

A Nyugat és a szembefordítás

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ma Európa, a Nyugat a liberalizmus és a szocializmus semmirekellő bugrisa.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu