Budapest Summit Brings Ceasefire, Yet the War Continues

– The Budapest summit concluded without major announcements, but there were no reports of heated debates either. How would you assess the meetings? Were the goals achieved?

– The aim of the European Political Community (EPC) is to provide a forum for heads of state and government across Europe to engage in more open, informal discussions on the security challenges facing Europe and their potential solutions. The agenda was divided into two main areas—migration and economic policy. Many leaders attended, with only those from crisis-stricken countries (like Germany and Spain) choosing to stay absent, so this in itself can be viewed as a success.

Since the talks were held behind closed doors, we don't know for sure if there were any heated debates.

However, based on statements at the press briefing, the leaders reached agreement on several issues that would have been harder to imagine in the past, such as the need

to establish peace in Europe more swiftly,

to take more responsibility for Europe’s own peace and security,

and that Europe wishes to become a geopolitical force.

In the past, these issues were less accepted, and there were rarely any open debate about them, meaning that solutions remained out of reach. According to the Albanian prime minister's remarks, leaders were able to discuss sensitive topics freely, which is perhaps one of the summit’s biggest successes.

– Volodymyr Zelensky visited Hungary for the first time since the war erupted. Do you think the atmosphere has eased between the two leaders?

– I don’t think this summit will significantly improve the relationship between the two leaders. The Ukrainian president has attended every prior EPC meeting, regardless of location, and the two leaders have met at several other events. I don’t think the venue of the meetings can ease the tension between the two leaders.

– Several leaders, such as Vucic, Meloni and Macron, visibly greeted PM Orban in a friendly manner. Others, for instance Johannis, acted a little curiously. Even longtime political rivals, such as Ursula von der Leyen, attended without using the opportunity to make political attacks. How would you interpret these gestures?

– Politicians always have varying degrees of disagreements and alliances. I would not assign too much significance to such gestures alone.

More importantly, the leaders of key EU institutions - the presidents of the European Parliament and the European Commission - attended, despite leading bodies that have acted overtly hostile toward Hungary and have made no secret of their aim to obstruct Hungary’s rotating presidency.

The organizing of the EPC is closely linked to the rotating EU presidency, with each successive meeting hosted by the country holding the presidency and then a non-EU country. Thus, Hungary hosted the fifth EPC meeting as the current holder of the presidency. Despite their prior stance, EU institution leaders did not attempt to obstruct the presidency or the event.

– The claim that Hungary is “isolated” is a recurring attack from the opposition. Recently, Manfred Weber went so far as to suggest that no one will speak with Viktor Orban. Did these leaders' attendance provide a strong response, or can we expect the opposition to continue its attacks?

– I wouldn't think that this event will ease prior tensions or put an end to the political attacks.