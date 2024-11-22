Rendkívüli

Hungary Has the Right to Opt Out of Admitting Migrants

Violence is on the rise in the West, and that is what Brussels wants to see in Hungary.

Illustration (Photo: MTI/EPA/Belta/Leonid Shcheglov)
Anti-Semitism, violence and the threat of terrorism has emerged in Western European cities alongside migration. These are the brutal and terrifying consequences of pro-immigration policies, Balazs Hidveghi said on social media.

Jews and homosexuals in Germany are told by the police to avoid Arab neighborhoods in Berlin for their own safety, recalled the parliamentary state secretary of the prime minister's cabinet office. Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam were recently attacked brutally, he said, adding that order was restored only after several days.

The pro-immigration policy pursued by Brussels and left wing is ruining Europe lightning fast and irretrievably,

Balazs Hidveghi pointed out.

"We have warned in advance! Yet Brussels does not stop, and is now imposing a penalty on Hungary for refusing to take in migrants. It is no coincidence that instead of the national government, they want to install a puppet government in Budapest, with Brussels' latest pick, Peter Magyar and self-confessed Soros agents," the state secretary said, adding that 

they would betray the Hungarian people and allow migrants in at any time.

The state secretary said the public can insist on Hungary's right to opt out of the acceptance and distribution of migrants by responding to the nantional consultation questionnaire. "Only this way can we preserve our country's security," he added.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/EPA/Belta/Leonid Shcheglov)

