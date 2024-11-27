Pressman Mocked by Crushing Comment

After a two-year tenure, David Pressman, the U.S. ambassador known for frequently interfering in Hungary's domestic politics, is set to leave his position in January 2025. True to form, Mr. Pressman made one last attempt to take a jab at Hungary but received a devastating rebuttal from an unexpected source. Posting on his X account, Mr. Pressman wrote:

"After Hungary’s government-controlled media spent years conjuring a fairytale about a Jewish billionaire operating in the shadows through a “Soros Nest” (actually, a community center) in Debrecen, this month real-life neo-Nazis showed up spouting antisemitic and homophobic bile to carry on the work of intimidation" - Mr. Pressman wrote on social media.

Shortly after, Jack Montgomery, deputy editor-in-chief at The National Pulse, dismantled Mr. Pressman’s reality-distorting claims with a single, scathing comment:

Hungary is so anti-Semitic that Israeli football/soccer teams are moving the games to Hungary, so they aren't beaten in the streets like they were in multicultural Western Europe.

Mr. Montgomery’s post references the fact that Israel’s national soccer team played all three of its Nations League home games in Budapest this fall. Brussels, unable to guarantee safety from violent incidents, ultimately led even Belgium to host the Israeli team in the east Hungarian city of Debrecen.

As Magyar Nemzet highlighted earlier, while Israel’s match against France in the Nations League didn’t produce many goals, it certainly sparked a brutal mass brawl. After the Ajax–Maccabi Tel Aviv game in the Europa League, shocking scenes unfolded: men wearing hoodies and draped in Palestinian flags chased and punched Israeli fans, even attacking them with knives. Video footage captured some horrifying moments, including an unconscious individual being repeatedly kicked. Two people were reported missing in the aftermath.