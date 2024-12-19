Csaba Domotor Catches Peter Magyar in a Lie

Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor quoted a statement made by Peter Magyar back in October, in which the Tisza Party MEP called for the promotion of more intensive, higher added value, organic agriculture instead of the current extensive grain production.

This view is in line with the position of the Strategic Dialogue initiated by Brussels, which also calls for a reform of area-based subsidies. But in Parliament Peter Magyar denied his earlier position, accusing Hungary's governing parties of lying. In a quick analysis of the case, Daniel Deak says,

Peter Magyar is always talking about wanting debates, but it seems that he is all talk, because now that he has actually got into a verbal dispute with Csaba Domotor, he couldn't handle the situation. Once again, he resorted to his usual recipe of quickly and with poor diction rattling off his monologue full of his well-known distortions and untruths. After that, Csaba Domotor, in a firm, calm and clear manner, listed the facts, which noticeably frustrated Peter Magyar: his eyes were twitching, he was shaking, he was shouting, in other words, he was visibly overcome with frustration.

Csaba Domotor quoted the opposition party leader's earlier statement verbatim, exposing his controversial behavior. The Tisza Party openly supports Brussels's plan to reform area-based subsidies.

According to the expert

What transpired yesterday also confirms Maria Schmidt's opinion, who had said previously: 'If he can't stand his ground against Balazs Orban, Janos Lazar or Gergely Gulyas, what does he expect from Viktor Orban? Does he want to make a fool of himself before the entire country and beyond? Let it go!" Besides, yesterday's scene sends the message to the Right that there is nothing to fear regarding Peter Magyar, it is very easy to defeat him!

Cover photo: Hungarian Tisza Party chief and MEP Peter Magyar and European People's Party chief Manfred Weber (Photo: AFP)