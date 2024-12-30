Hungary Is Living Proof That Illegal Migration Can Be Stopped

Tamas Deutsch emphasized the need to stop mass illegal migration, highlighting Hungary as a living example of how it can be done. Despite its success, he noted that Hungary faces attacks, fines, and political disdain from Brussels. He mentioned the president of the opposition Tisza Party, who criticized Hungary’s migration policy on Facebook and called for the application of Brussels' regulations.

in early September, the Tisza Party and its president posted a long and characteristically irate and blustering Facebook entry, fiercely attacking the Hungarian government, which represents the stance of the majority of Hungarian citizens. In the post, they argued that Hungary should finally begin applying Brussels’ rules regarding migration.

Zoltán Kiszelly argued that the globalist elite lacks effective solutions to societal challenges and claimed that speculators like George Soros are siphoning off the resources of welfare states. He observed that Western societies now have fewer financial resources and that maintaining the level of prosperity people once enjoyed is no longer a priority.

what we see is that there is no longer as much money in Western European societies as before, and they no longer deem the kind of prosperity that they once enjoyed - especially during the Cold War years - to be important.

Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch, President of the National Association of Sports Clubs and leader of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance's delegation in the European Parliament, delivers a speech at a donation ceremony for the Together We Move! program. (Photo: MTI)