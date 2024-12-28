Hungary's EU Affairs Minister: Let's Make Europe Great Together!

The European Union has been losing competitiveness due to the misguided EU policies pursued over the past decade, EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka said.

This is now threatening European jobs, European growth and the foundations of European prosperity, the politician stressed.

This is why competitiveness was placed at the center of activities during Hungary's EU presidency, the minister pointed out. At the informal European Council meeting on November 8, EU leaders adopted the Budapest Declaration on strengthening the competitiveness of the European Union.

This declaration sets out a series of concrete actions for the European institutions to take in the coming months that can make a substantial contribution to restarting growth in Europe, said Janos Boka.

Let's make Europe great together!

the minister concluded his video.

Cover photo: Hungary's EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)