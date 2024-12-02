"Islamism Has Been Legitimized Both Politically and Culturally”

– From a professional standpoint, what does having the Center for Fundamental Rights on your extensive résumé mean to you?

– From the very beginning, I have followed the work of the Center for Fundamental Rights and continued to observe its progress during my stays in Budapest. So I’ve seen how it's evolved into the leading think tank that it is today. Joining this vibrant community of experts and intellectuals is an excellent opportunity to engage with - and work on - the major political and cultural debates of our time.

– You specialize in criminal and international law. What is your opinion on the corruption scandals surrounding Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government?

– The Socialist Party and its leaders have been involved in multiple scandals in the past, but the number of "issues" around this government is simply staggering. Not only have charges been brought against politicians, but also high-ranking officials, friends, and relatives of the president have been implicated. This has caused significant institutional damage and a severe reputational crisis for Spain.

– What's your take on how Sanchez has managed to return to power?

– Since 1978, Spain has had three socialist governments, and this is by far the weakest of them. Every decision and legislative proposal depends on the far-left, as well as Basque and Catalan nationalists. This means whether or not it can retain its power ultimately depends on Spain’s enemies. The Spanish people certainly deserve better than this.

– How do you view the Spanish government’s immigration policies, and what is your take on the EU's approach to handling migration?

– It is a disaster, especially for ordinary people who bear the brunt of the EU’s open-border policies and the consequences of progressive agendas. Illegal migration is one of the most divisive issues in Spanish society today. The contradiction, or discrepancy, between the official rhetoric promoted by institutions and elites, and the actual facts on the ground, is enormous.

– How do Central and Western Europe differ, when it comes to the issue of migration?

– After the fall of communist regimes, Central European societies were acutely aware of communism’s threats to freedom, prosperity, and national identity. They understood how communism undermined national unity in favor of internationalism and loyalty to the party. In Western Europe, since the 1970s, the people have endured a cultural war waged by intellectual and political elites against them. Today, we finally see a strong reaction in defense of freedom, identity, family, and religion.

– Today, Europe is the scene of religious conflicts. Christians and Jews are being attacked in the streets, with antisemitic riots recently occurring in France and Amsterdam. Why do Europe’s Christians and Jews have reason to fear?

– Antisemitism begins with the Jews, but it never ends with the Jews. Today in Western Europe, synagogues must be protected by police. Churches are being set on fire, and there's a troubling number of individuals with so-called “mental health issues” who are killing or causing harm to ordinary citizens. Islamism has been legitimized both politically and culturally, and it is now seen as a legitimate alternative. In France, Islamism is a driving force of the political left. The fact is, Islamism and jihadism aim to undermine the foundations of European civilization: the Judeo-Christian heritage and the Greek and Roman legacies.

Ricardo Ruiz de la Serna is a practicing attorney based in Madrid, specializing in public law, criminal law, and international law. His work focuses on topics such as Nazism and communism, antisemitism and Holocaust denial, hate crimes and hate speech. He is a recipient of the Hungarian Order of Merit and serves as an associate professor of law and communication at Madrid’s San Pablo University. Mr. Ruiz de la Serna has also been a guest lecturer and researcher at several universities, including Jagiellonian University in Krakow, the University of Warsaw, Otto-Friedrich University in Bamberg, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Catholic University Eichstatt-Ingolstadt, the University of Augsburg, and Utrecht University of Applied Sciences.

Cover photo: Ricardo Ruiz de la Serna, new guest researcher at the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights)