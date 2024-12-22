Szánthó Miklósliberális hegemóniaWOKE IDEOLÓGIAPatriótákDonald TrumpnyugatOrbán Viktor
magyar

Migration, Multiculturalism a Failure, Society Stands Up For Patriots

The world's power structure is going through a dramatic transformation.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 12. 22. 10:31
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The world's power structure, which seemed stable from the end of Soviet communism and was even thought to be permanent by liberals, is going through a dramatic transformation, Miklos Szantho told Origo. The portal asked the analyst about the topics that Viktor Orban discussed in an interview with the Patriota YouTube channel about the changes in world politics and the strengthening of patriotic forces.

The balance between West and East, or rather the 'imbalance' in favor of the West, seems to be tipping back now, said the director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights. Regarding the problems plaguing the West, he believed that there are two serious issues facing the Western world, which is culminating in a leadership crisis.

The Western leadership caused the demographic crisis itself with its social and (anti-)family policy, which they considered progressive, and then offered migration and multiculturalism as a solution, which by now has fundamentally undermined the identity, national character and self-image of the indigenous societies there,

the expert pointed out. Emerging since the nineties, political correctness, cancel culture, critical race theory and gender ideology, woke itself have made matters worse, he opined.

"A civilization, weakened and even guilt-ridden, loses its geopolitical power and, consequently, its competitiveness. However, Western leaders are unable to address these challenges because they are nowhere to be found: in the major Western power centers at present, there is no strong leader in office who could provide relevant, strategic answers," Miklos Szantho explained.

Society responded to this leadership crisis by standing up for patriots on both shores of the ocean: both Trump and the European right wing are aiming to break away from the liberal hegemony and push back the deep states in Washington and Brussels, controlled by technocrats and non-leaders.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Pilhál Tamás
idezojelekKonteómessiás

Hogyan gondozd a Magyar Péteredet?

Pilhál Tamás avatarja

Mi köze a politikának a pszichiátriához? Jó esetben semmi. Ám ez most nem jó eset.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu