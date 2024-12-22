Migration, Multiculturalism a Failure, Society Stands Up For Patriots

The world's power structure, which seemed stable from the end of Soviet communism and was even thought to be permanent by liberals, is going through a dramatic transformation, Miklos Szantho told Origo. The portal asked the analyst about the topics that Viktor Orban discussed in an interview with the Patriota YouTube channel about the changes in world politics and the strengthening of patriotic forces.

The balance between West and East, or rather the 'imbalance' in favor of the West, seems to be tipping back now, said the director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights. Regarding the problems plaguing the West, he believed that there are two serious issues facing the Western world, which is culminating in a leadership crisis.

The Western leadership caused the demographic crisis itself with its social and (anti-)family policy, which they considered progressive, and then offered migration and multiculturalism as a solution, which by now has fundamentally undermined the identity, national character and self-image of the indigenous societies there,

the expert pointed out. Emerging since the nineties, political correctness, cancel culture, critical race theory and gender ideology, woke itself have made matters worse, he opined.

"A civilization, weakened and even guilt-ridden, loses its geopolitical power and, consequently, its competitiveness. However, Western leaders are unable to address these challenges because they are nowhere to be found: in the major Western power centers at present, there is no strong leader in office who could provide relevant, strategic answers," Miklos Szantho explained.

Society responded to this leadership crisis by standing up for patriots on both shores of the ocean: both Trump and the European right wing are aiming to break away from the liberal hegemony and push back the deep states in Washington and Brussels, controlled by technocrats and non-leaders.