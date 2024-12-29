Peter Magyar's Eight Most Memorable Lies

Attempting to put together a compilation of Peter Magyar's falsehoods is no small endeavor as there are so many to choose from. Magyar Nemzet has taken up the task. Here are eight typical lies of the Tisza Party leader.

1. He will not become a politician

Peter Magyar kicked off his political career with a fundamental lie at the beginning of the year.

In an interview for Partizan at the end of February, Magyar called the notion of his entering into the political arena a bad joke.

By contrast, a few days later he created a movement with the explicit aim of overthrowing the government, and promptly organized a purely political rally under the banner "Rise up Hungarians" for March 15 [one of Hungary's national holidays - ed]. Shortly afterwards, Peter Magyar took over the Tisza Party, which he then launched in both the local government and the European Parliament (EP) elections.

2. Not going to Brussels

Although as the party's EP list-topping candidate he repeatedly vowed to not go to Brussels even if he wins a mandate, in his post-June 9 election statements, he argued that it would be more useful for him to take up his seat in the European Parliament. And so he did.

It is worth noting that on a chat forum Magyar had described the position of MEP as the "world's biggest sham position for 20,000 euros a month".

3. No need for right to immunity

Magyar has also contradicted himself on the immunity issue. During the June 9 EP and local elections campaign the chairman of the Tisza Party had pledged to abolish the institution of legal protections for politicians. But following his disco scandal on June 21, he adopted an entirely different view, and suddenly had no intention of renouncing the legal impunity he was entitled to as an MEP.

It is worth noting that, as a result of an ongoing investigation under Hungary's Central Investigating Prosecutor's Office into theft, Prosecutor General Peter Polt submitted a motion to the president of the EP to waive Peter Magyar's right to immunity.

So it is up to the European Parliament to decide on whether the authorities can start legal proceedings against Peter Magyar. He himself will not relinquish his immunity.

4. The case of the Syrian plane

In addition to misleading his followers on the fundamental points of his politics, Peter Magyar has also spewed lies on a wide variety of other topics.

One of the most serious of these cases happened not long ago, when Peter Magyar took over a piece of fake news from the Magyar Hang portal and on his social media page started spreading that the fallen Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad had landed in Budapest secretly, under the security of the Hungary's Counter-Terrorism Center.

Although the portal shortly after the publication admitted that it was fake news and issued a public apology, Peter Magyar has not apologized in any way and the fake news can still be found on his Facebook page.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution launched an investigation into Magyar's distribution of fake news and prompted the convening of a meeting of the National Security Committee of Parliament with the participation of the civil secret services, as the false information also posed a serious risk to the security of the country.