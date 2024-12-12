Rendkívüli

Peter Magyar's Fake News Propagation to be Examined at Upcoming National Security Meeting

Zoltan Sas: Such statements could pose a serious risk to national security.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 12. 12. 12:27
Peter Magyar, Hungarian opposition Tisza Party chairman (Photo: Hajdu-Bihari Naplo/Istvan Peter Molnar)
As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, the left-wing Magyar Hang portal published an article on Sunday claiming that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had arrived in Budapest in secret. According to the newspaper, the Syrian Air plane landed under the security assurances of Hungary's Counter-Terrorism Center (TEK) at Budapest airport and that airport staff were sworn to secrecy. However, the picture featured in the piece as evidence was was quickly debunked as a photo taken in Ankara back in 2012. Magyar Hang acknowledged the error and retracted the article.

Nevertheless, Peter Magyar, chairman of the Tisza Party, continued to claim that the Syrian president had arrived in Hungary. "No one in the government has refuted whether Syrian government officials or President Assad himself were here," he said on ATV's "Straight Talk" program. The opposition politician ignored the proven facts and continued to agitate, putting the country in danger.

Statements like this may have consequences of putting the interests of Hungary at risk, and directly or indirectly endangering Hungarian civilians or soldiers, including those serving abroad,

Zoltan Sas, chairman of the Committee on National Security.

 

