PM Orban: I Don't Want Hungary to Become a Guest Worker Country + Video

Hungary belongs to the Hungarians, the prime minister stated.

2024. 12. 23. 10:07
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Sandor Csudai)
"Hungary belongs to the Hungarians. I do not want Hungary to become a country of guest workers, just as I do not want Hungary to become a country of migrants. Therefore we will not let in migrants, and we will only let in as many guest workers as we need," the prime minister expressed his thoughts in a Facebook post and also at an international press conference Saturday.

Viktor Orban wrote:

We don't want to end up like the citizens of some other countries who don't pay attention and after ten years find themselves travelling on the subway surrounded by people that are totally foreign to them. When they go home and they find there are entirely different people living in the area than before. And then they pose the question, 'Who allowed this?' That's what life in Western Europe is like today.

"We also see bad examples of guest workers in the West. Where they usually want to bring in guest workers, I am against it as long as there is one Hungarian willing to do the job. We tell the Hungarians that you are important, your work is part of the country's performance, it won't work without you! It would be very easy to solve all the labour problems of the Hungarian economy with a large number of guest workers, but I do not recommend it. Let's find every last Hungarian, convince them to work, pay them and recognize their work," the PM concluded.

 

Google News
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

