Kövér Lászlónövekedésgazdaságnemzeti konzultáció
magyar

Popular Support for New Economic Policies to Top EU Average Growth

Hungary's House Speaker Laszlo Kover appeals for national consultation participation in Janoshalma.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2024. 12. 06. 13:37
Hungary's House Speaker Laszlo Kover (left) at public forum in Janoshalma, Hungary (Photo: Tamas Kacsur)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"With the new economic policy measures, Hungary can return to the sustainable growth path from which first Covid, then the war and the misguided sanctions imposed by Brussels pushed not only Hungary, but the entire European economy," Laszlo Kover said in Janoshalma, in Bacs-Kiskun County.

"The national consultation is a form of support from the people, which makes it easier to implement a measure and to have it accepted by society, or even by the European Union," Hungary's Parliamentary house speaker pointed out at the forum on the Janoshalma stop of the nation-wide tour to advocate for participation in the consultation and to raise awareness of the government's new economic policy plans.

The new economic policy measures will make economic growth of 3-6% realistic in the coming period,

a level which looks to be at least twice the average growth rate of the European Union, Mr Kover stressed, adding that this also means that the country is further narrowing the gap between Hungary's and the European average economic level.

In the last few weeks, a wage agreement has been signed that allows the objective of

average wage levels to reach one million forints (approximately 2400 euros) within the foreseeable future,

and the government's additional objective by raising the wage level is providing families with more income, the House speaker said.

Another important aspect of the plan is the promotion of low-cost housing, he stressed, noting that the increase in mass tourism has resulted in a significant proportion of locals being unable to afford their own home at the current average income level.

The third important issue is that of pensions and preserving their purchasing power, and in particular maintaining the 13th month pension, he said. The fourth issue Laszlo Kover highlighted was support for small and medium-sized enterprises, which make up more than two-thirds of the economy.

Cover photo: Hungary's House Speaker Laszlo Kover at public forum in Janoshalma, Hungary (Photo: Tamas Kacsur)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekBayer Zsolt

Durván nekiugrottak Bayer Zsoltnak a baloldali fröcsögőbajnokok

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Ezt hívják kettős mércének és sumákolásnak.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu