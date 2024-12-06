Popular Support for New Economic Policies to Top EU Average Growth

"With the new economic policy measures, Hungary can return to the sustainable growth path from which first Covid, then the war and the misguided sanctions imposed by Brussels pushed not only Hungary, but the entire European economy," Laszlo Kover said in Janoshalma, in Bacs-Kiskun County.

"The national consultation is a form of support from the people, which makes it easier to implement a measure and to have it accepted by society, or even by the European Union," Hungary's Parliamentary house speaker pointed out at the forum on the Janoshalma stop of the nation-wide tour to advocate for participation in the consultation and to raise awareness of the government's new economic policy plans.

The new economic policy measures will make economic growth of 3-6% realistic in the coming period,

a level which looks to be at least twice the average growth rate of the European Union, Mr Kover stressed, adding that this also means that the country is further narrowing the gap between Hungary's and the European average economic level.

In the last few weeks, a wage agreement has been signed that allows the objective of

average wage levels to reach one million forints (approximately 2400 euros) within the foreseeable future,

and the government's additional objective by raising the wage level is providing families with more income, the House speaker said.

Another important aspect of the plan is the promotion of low-cost housing, he stressed, noting that the increase in mass tourism has resulted in a significant proportion of locals being unable to afford their own home at the current average income level.

The third important issue is that of pensions and preserving their purchasing power, and in particular maintaining the 13th month pension, he said. The fourth issue Laszlo Kover highlighted was support for small and medium-sized enterprises, which make up more than two-thirds of the economy.