Russia-Hungary Meeting: Here's What Russia's FM Told FM Szijjarto

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that those in the pro-peace camp represent the correct approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as opposed to those advocating for Russia’s strategic defeat on the battlefield. During his meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Moscow, Mr. Lavrov emphasized that without addressing the root causes of the war, no lasting solution can be found. He highlighted several international initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s peace mission.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 12. 03. 11:12
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Moscow (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
We agree that those in the pro-peace camp represent the correct approach. However, those who argue that the war must continue until Russia is strategically defeated on the battlefield do not even reflect the interests of their own nations," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared during his talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Moscow. Mr. Lavrov noted that several international initiatives have been launched to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, citing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s peace mission as a prime example.

We are open to considering all of them. We have our own position, which is rooted in the will of those who found themselves in a war zone after the Kyiv regime declared them terrorists,

– Foreign Minister Lavrov said, assing that without tackling the underlying causes of the conflict, no resolution to be found. 

What we're interested in is something we’ve been hearing more and more often in the West - in Brussels, London, Paris, and Washington, where they're starting to view the ceasefire as a tool to buy Ukraine, and themselves, time to ‘rearm’ with modern, long-range weapons. This is not the path to peace. Western leaders appear to be standing with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky, indulging his every whim,

– Mr. Lavrov remarked. Then, in a pointed comment directed at President Zelensky, he added:

We are ready for honest negotiations, as President Vladimir Putin stated. However, Mr. Putin advised Mr. Zelensky's backers to first have him rescind the decree prohibiting negotiations with the Putin administration. Still, we are prepared to engage in discussions provided they are based on a comprehensive consideration of our country’s legitimate interests,

– Mr. Lavrov stated in connection with the Russia-Ukraine war and the peace efforts aimed at ending the conflict. 

Russian negotiations

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized during the talks that peace efforts must be intensified due to the escalating risks of the Russia-Ukraine war. Mr. Szijjarto underlined that the outcome of the war cannot be resolved militarily and stressed the importance of keeping diplomatic channels open. He maintained that negotiations are the only means to achieve peace, and that Hungary’s government is committed to strengthening peace missions to facilitate an early resolution of the conflict.

Cover photo: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Moscow (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

