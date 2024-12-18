Rendkívüli

Unyielding Zelensky Shows No Regard for Christmas or the Lives of Captive Soldiers

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban proposed a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, as well as a Christmas ceasefire. While Russian President Vladimir Putin did not oppose the Hungarian leader's suggestion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky firmly rejected it. As a result, a prisoner exchange cannot take place, leaving captive soldiers unable to spend the holidays in their homeland, with their lives remaining in jeopardy. This underscores that for Zelensky, the war and its perpetuation are paramount, and he is willing to sacrifice anything - even Ukrainian soldiers - for his victory.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 12. 18. 11:34
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Photo: Handout/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP)
Hungary's prime minister has recently held numerous consultations as part of his peace mission aimed at a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war. PM Orban spoke with President Putin, expressing his desire to facilitate a diplomatic solution to the crisis. During their one-hour phone conversation, Mr. Orban proposed both a Christmas ceasefire and a major exchange of prisoners of war, a suggestion to which the Russian president did not object.

Ukraine rejected every proposal

In terms of the proposal, Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian presidency, emphasized that Moscow supports the Hungarian prime minister's efforts.

The Hungarian prime minister proposed to President Vladimir Putin during their phone call that a large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine be carried out on Christmas Eve and that a Christmas ceasefire be declared,

– Mr. Peskov said, adding that Russia remains committed to continuing peace talks and supports Hungarian PM Viktor Orban’s efforts.

Russia has never abandoned the peace treaties and has repeatedly stated its readiness to resume discussions based on the 2022 Istanbul agreements,

– the spokesperson said.He noted that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) had provided a list of prisoners awaiting exchange to the Hungarian Embassy in Moscow, but Ukraine rejected all proposals. Following Mr. Orban’s call with Mr. Putin, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized that after discussing the possibility of a Christmas ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner exchange, the Hungarian government contacted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak. However, Mr. Zelensky remained unyielding, making it clear in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he would not accept the possibility of either a Christmas ceasefire, or a prisoner exchange.

PM Orban’s proposal could save thousands of lives

As part of his peace mission, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has not only consulted with the Russian president but also discussed peace with Pope Francis, as well as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in recent days. Tamas Menczer, the communications director of the ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance emphasized during a parliamentary speech that

A Christmas ceasefire could save thousands of people from certain death.

The politician added, however, that 

We continue to hope that common sense will prevail, and that the guns will fall silent at Christmas.

The first two years of the Russia-Ukraine war brought immense devastation, and the fighting has not subsided in 2024. The conflict has intensified, gained an international dimension, and poses a growing risk of escalation.

