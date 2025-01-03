békeOrbán Balázsorosz-ukrán háború
magyar

Balazs Orban: Pro-War Policies Must Be Replaced with Pro-Peace Rhetoric and Policies

The political director of the Hungarian prime minister emphasized the need for peace-oriented policies.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Facebook2025. 01. 03. 17:53
ORBÁN Balázs; HAVASI Bertalan; BÓKA János; ORBÁN Viktor
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right), Balazs Orban, the Prime Minister’s political director (center), Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief (left), and Janos Boka, minister for European Union Affairs (second from right) are in Sofia on December 20, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In a post shared on his social media page, Balazs Orban stated,

"War policies must be replaced with pro-peace rhetoric and policies."

This government term began under the shadow of the ongoing war in our neighborhood and therefore, the most important governmental task during this period has been staying out of the conflict and mitigating the negative impacts arising from it.

The political director stressed in his Facebook post that

Pro-war policies must be replaced with pro-peace rhetoric and policies.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (right), Balazs Orban, the Prime Minister’s political director (center), Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief (left), and Janos Boka, minister for European Union Affairs (second from right) are in Sofia on December 20, 2024. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Gajdics Ottó
idezojelekEurópai Parlament

Brüsszel embere újévkor is felmondta a leckét

Gajdics Ottó avatarja

A magyarországi előre hozott választás egyes-egyedül az Európai Parlamentben moslékkoalícióba tömörült globalisták, és a velük egy húron pendülő brüsszeli elit érdeke.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.