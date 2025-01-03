Balazs Orban: Pro-War Policies Must Be Replaced with Pro-Peace Rhetoric and Policies

In a post shared on his social media page, Balazs Orban stated,

"War policies must be replaced with pro-peace rhetoric and policies."

This government term began under the shadow of the ongoing war in our neighborhood and therefore, the most important governmental task during this period has been staying out of the conflict and mitigating the negative impacts arising from it.

The political director stressed in his Facebook post that

