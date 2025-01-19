Hungary Def Min: Hungarian Armed Forces Provide Logistical Support for NATO’s Largest Exercise This Year

The Hungarian Defense Forces are prepared to host NATO troops and actively contribute to the alliance's largest exercise of the year by facilitating the passage of allied forces, Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky announced.

Hungary is fully committed to fulfilling its allied obligations, which form one of the cornerstones of our international security strategy,

the defense minister added.

The exercise, called Steadfast Dart 2025, involves approximately ten thousand soldiers from nine NATO member states. The exercise will activate the Allied Reaction Force (ARF), NATO's new rapid response force, and will take place between February 7 and 21 in Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece.

This marks the ARF's first major operation, aimed at testing deployable capabilities and procedures. In addition to the three host countries, troops from the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Slovenia, and Turkey will participate.

The ARF is one of the most significant innovations of NATO's modernized force model, enabling the alliance to respond quickly to any crisis.

Between early January and February 7, the deployment capabilities of ARF forces are being tested. During this period, participating units must travel by air, sea, and land from France, Italy, Spain, Slovenia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom to the exercise locations.

The Hungarian defense minister stated that the military bases in Papa and Szentes, Hungary, will provide accommodation, rest areas, and supplies to over 400 British troops - representing the lead nation in the exercise - on their way to Romania. The main forces will transit through Hungary in convoy from January 20 to 22 along the Rajka–Papa–Szentes–Nagylak route. On their return, the British units will receive similar support, says the statement.