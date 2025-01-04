Hungary FM: Polish Foreign Minister’s Move is Pathetic and Childish

On Friday, during an interview with public broadcaster TVP Info, Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, Poland's Deputy Minister for European Affairs, emphasized that due to Hungary granting asylum to Marcin Romanowski, Poland's former deputy minister of justice, Hungary's ambassador to Warsaw would not be a welcome guest at the opening gala of Poland’s EU presidency.
The deputy minister explained that the entire diplomatic corps had been invited to the event. However, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski issued a diplomatic note to the Hungarian ambassador in Warsaw, stating that the head of the mission would "not be welcome at the theater.
Cover photo: Hungary's Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)