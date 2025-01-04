LengyelországdiplomáciaSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Polish Foreign Minister’s Move is Pathetic and Childish

Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto described his Polish counterpart’s recent decision as "pathetic" and "childish," according to a statement released by the foreign ministry to Hungary's state news agency (MTI) on Friday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 04. 10:12
Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

On Friday, during an interview with public broadcaster TVP Info, Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, Poland's Deputy Minister for European Affairs, emphasized that due to Hungary granting asylum to Marcin Romanowski, Poland's former deputy minister of justice, Hungary's ambassador to Warsaw would not be a welcome guest at the opening gala of Poland’s EU presidency.

The deputy minister explained that the entire diplomatic corps had been invited to the event. However, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski issued a diplomatic note to the Hungarian ambassador in Warsaw, stating that the head of the mission would "not be welcome at the theater.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekFacebook

Egymásra talált Havas Henrik és Magyar Péter

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Összenő, ami összetartozik.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.