Európai UnióKirgizisztánMagyarországSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Strengthening Hungarian–Kyrgyz Strategic Partnership Is Key Aim for Both Countries

Strengthening the strategic partnership between Hungary and Kyrgyzstan is an important objective for both sides. To this end, the Hungarian government is injecting an additional USD34 million into the joint development fund to support more Hungarian companies entering the Central Asian market, Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade minister, announced on Friday in Budapest.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2025. 01. 17. 16:26
SZIJJÁRTÓ Péter
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (right), receives Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Bakit Torobayev, also responsible for water management, agriculture and processing industry, in his Budapest office on January 17, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

During a press conference following his talks with Kyrgystan's Deputy Prime Miniter Bakit Torobayev, Szijjarto emphasized the growing importance of Central Asia in light of global political and economic changes.

We Hungarians didn’t start this cooperation yesterday—it’s been over ten years. So today, we can look back with a smile at those times when we were criticized or looked down upon for collaborating with Central Asia. Those critics are now lining up to visit the region's leaders and are doing everything for a photo op with them,

 he said, stressing that Hungary has already benefited significantly from close cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States. 

Our economic cooperation with the region, the growth of Hungarian exports, and the inclusion of new sourcing in Hungary’s energy supply all demonstrate that maintaining close ties with the Turkic countries and the nations of Central Asia has been and continues to be worthwhile for Hungary,

he added.

FM Peter Szijjarto highlighted the record-breaking nature of Hungarian–Kyrgyz bilateral economic relations, noting that trade volume set a new record in 2023 and more than doubled in just the first ten months of the previous year. He announced that Hungary would allocate an additional USD 34 million to the joint Hungarian–Kyrgyz development fund, which was initially established with USD 16 million. The fund has already supported the market entry and investments of four Hungarian companies in Kyrgyzstan. This new funding aims to further develop bilateral economic relations by supporting Hungarian companies in agriculture, food processing, and water management.

Hungarian companies will establish processing plants, breeding farms, and hydroelectric power stations, thereby contributing to the development of Kyrgyz agriculture, water management, and food industry, while also fostering the growth of the Hungarian economy,

he elaborated.

The minister also addressed higher education cooperation, noting that Hungary welcomes 200 scholarship students from Kyrgyzstan to its universities each year, with applications consistently exceeding the available slots many times over. In conclusion, Szijjarto reaffirmed Hungary's commitment to supporting cooperation between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan. He highlighted the Hungarian government’s efforts to strengthen this collaboration during its EU Council presidency over the past six months.

We were the first EU member state to submit the Kyrgyzstan–European Union Cooperation and Partnership Agreement to our Parliament for ratification. Additionally, several Hungarian companies are working to become the primary European exporters of Kyrgyz agricultural products,

 he remarked.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (right), receives Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Bakit Torobayev, also responsible for water management, agriculture and processing industry, in his Budapest office on January 17, 2025.
(Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Pilhál Tamás
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Ébresztő, Magyar Péter-hívek! Ez az orális ajánlat nektek is szól!

Pilhál Tamás avatarja

A rajongóknak ideje felébredniük, elhagyni a süllyedő hajót, és egy emberileg vállalható ellenzéki vezetőt keresni maguknak.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.