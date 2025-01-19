Tamas Deutsch: Patriotic Forces Expect Intensifying Attacks

Tamas Deutsch explained that after Donald Trump's election as president, with the Republican Party securing majorities in both houses of the US Congress, and the patriotic success in the June 2024 European Parliament elections, the patriots now hold very strong political positions. Having been defeated in the United States, the globalists and Soros-linked forces will shift their headquarters from Washington to Brussels, he added.

Tamas Deutsch noted that Peter Magyar's party family in Brussels, the European People’s Party, along with Ferenc Gyurcsany’s European Socialist Party and the European liberals, have formed a globalist, Soros-aligned coalition in the European Parliament. As a result, he anticipates even stronger and harsher attacks against the patriotic forces.

The MEP of Fidesz emphasized that it is not enough to merely reject these attacks but necessary to counterattack using legal and political instruments to put an end to the astonishing barrage of attacks, particularly those targeting Hungary in the European Parliament. It must be made clear once and for all that no matter how much pressure is applied, there is no chance that Hungary’s national government will make concessions in its opposition to the gender ideology madness.

The MEP predicted that Hungary and the functioning of the Hungarian state will face completely ridiculous and, on the other hand, outrageous attack during an upcoming European Parliament debate next week. No stone will be left unturned in order to steal or rob European Union funds Hungary is entitled to.

In the coming weeks and months, Deutsch foresees the frequent emergence of a new buzzword: "smart conditionality". This means nothing less than going beyond stealing EU funds Hungary is entitled to, Brussels wants to ensure that the legitimate authorities elected by Hungarians are stripped of their power to decide how these funds are distributed. Brussels wants to control the allocation of EU funds within Hungary, he said.

In the MEP's view, what is currently happening in Poland is a trampling of the rule of law.

The Polish government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk intends to carry out tasks during Poland's rotating EU presidency in a posture and style George Soros and David Pressman share in common. At the same time, Tamas Deutsch stressed that the historic Hungarian-Polish friendship will exist even when no one will remember "this sinister period, which is marked by the name of the current polish prime minister."

Cover photo: Tamas Deutsch, leader of the Fidesz-Christian Democrats EP delegation (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)