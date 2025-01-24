Tamas Menczer: We Will Fight Those Who Would Destroy Hungary’s Security!

Immigration poses dangers, including crime and terrorist attacks; this is what we see in Western Europe, Tamas Menczer said, emphasizing his message posted on social media. The communications director of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance reminded viewers that two days ago in Germany, an Afghan terrorist attacked a group of preschool children in a park, murdering a two-year-old boy. He also killed the 41-year-old man who tried to protect the child.

Where migrants are allowed in, terror attacks occur. We will not allow migrants in, and that is why Hungary is a safe country. There are no terror attacks here, and we investigate every threat,

– he added. However, "Brussels wants us to let migrants in. They are fining us one million euros a day simply because we are protecting Hungary, protecting our borders! This is outrageous,” Mr. Menczer continued.

This is vile

– he said.

Mr. Menczer recalled that Manfred Weber is the leader of the pro-migration camp. And he is the one who always seeks to punish Hungary—not just Viktor Orban, but all of Hungary. In his Facebook video, Mr. Menczer also quoted the pro-war Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People’s Party (EPP), who can be heard making the following statement:

Let me remind everyone that I voted against the country with the adoption of the Article 7 report. Not against Fidesz, not against Viktor Orban, but against the entire country,

According to Mr. Menczer, Mr. Weber’s ally, “(Magyar) Peter from Brussels,” also supports pro-migration decisions and backs the migration pact at Mr. Weber’s direction.

They would destroy Hungary’s security, but we will not allow it! For us, the safety of Hungarians is paramount, and we will fight those who want to create migrant ghettos, impose mandatory quotas, and turn Hungary into a country of migrants,

– the politician concluded.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Communications Director of Fidesz–KDNP, speaks at the Kecskemét stop of the national consultation campaign, ‘Hungary Can Do It!,’ on December 4, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Csaba Bus)