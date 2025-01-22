Viktor Orban: Significant Payouts Are Going Out

"January 2025: Off to a flying start. We don’t just make promises, we work and we deliver,” Viktor Orban posted on his social media page.

The Prime Minister announced that the Demjan Sandor Plan for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) has been launched, and a work loan program to support young workers is also underway. But that’s not all—this year, at the beginning of 2025, more than 800,000 Hungarian families are receiving a substantial financial boost. This is because many people have invested in Hungarian government securities in recent years.

"In 2025, we will pay 1,700 billion forints (over 4 billion euros) in interest to the Hungarian population on government bonds. Interest payments began on January 20 and will continue at the end of each month,” the prime minister explained.

In the first quarter of this year alone, 954 billion forints (over 2.3 billion euros) from government securities will go directly into the pockets of Hungarian families.

“This is good for families, good for the Hungarian economy, and good for Hungary. The money doesn’t go to foreign investors, making them richer; instead, we pay interest to Hungarian people, who can then spend it on whatever they wish. This is how a fantastic year begins,” Viktor Orban added.