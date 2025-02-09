Kinga Gal: The Future Belongs to the Patriots!

Together, we will enforce the will of the European voters and make Europe strong again,
– MEP Kinga Gal wrote on her social media page on the second day of the Madrid summit, following the party alliance’s rally.
Cover photo: The Patriots for Europe party summit in Madrid (Source: Facebook)
"The Patriots can have no other goal: we must occupy Brussels!" – Hungarian PM Viktor Orban wrote in a post he shared on his social media.
"Today, Hungary is the laboratory of conservative politics," the Hungarian prime minister said in his speech at the Patriots for Europe Summit in Madrid.
Back in 2023, the head of the organization held a surprising meeting with Hungarian beneficiaries.
The Patriots will fight at the European level against the expansion of Soros's network, and we will sweep them out of Hungary, the Hungarian prime minister's political director posted on social media.
