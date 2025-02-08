PM Orban: Yesterday We Were the Heretics, Today We Are the Mainstream

Dear Santiago, you are Spanish, and you say reconquista. I am Hungarian, and I say, I understand you, and I stand with you,

Prime Minister Viktor Orban began his speech by addressing Santiago Abascal, the leader of Spain's Vox party, and then recounted some historic facts:

In the 1200s, the daughter of the Hungarian king married King James I of Aragon. The Hungarian guards who accompanied her joined your ranks and fought alongside you in the battles of the Reconquista. Three hundred years later, we met again. On opposite ends of Europe—here in the West and us in the East—we fought against the same invading force. Your hero, Fernando Aldana, led thousands of Spanish soldiers who fought at Hungarian border fortresses,

he said, reiterating:

"I understand you, and I stand with you."

Hungary's PM Viktor Orban at the Patriots for Europe group summit in Madrid on February 8, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Fischer)

Continuing this historical theme, Mr Orban noted:"Four hundred years later, we met again."

My dear Spanish friends, you were the first to support us in 1956 when we rose up against communism and the Soviet Union. That means Spain and Hungary share a comradeship tested in arms. And today, seventy years later, I stand here with you in Madrid. Santiago, I understand you, and I stand with you—long live the reconquista!

He added that the two nations also share peaceful memories:

The people of Madrid are kind, selfless, good friends—and most importantly, they love football. A Hungarian named Puskas, whom you know as 'Pancho', said this. I come from his homeland, traveling 2,000 kilometers from Hungary to be here with you.

Hungary is interesting because of its politics

Viktor Orban stressed that Hungary is not significant due to its size or military power but because of its political stance:

"For 15 years, we have been building a free, conservative, and Christian Hungary. Today, Hungary is the laboratory of conservative politics."

He mentioned Hungary's Fundamental Law, noting that

We wrote in the constitution that a mother is a woman, a father is a man. We used to think everyone knew this. We eradicated unemployment. Companies in Hungary pay the lowest taxes in Europe. The state does not penalize work—it rewards it. Of course, the globalist elite hates us,

he said, highlighting:

"Brussels bureaucrats, American Democrats, and the Soros network have launched a manhunt against us. They hunt us because we defended our homeland. And what did they do in the meantime? They ruined Europe. Because of Brussels, the European economy has plummeted. Because of Brussels, our money is sent to Ukraine for a hopeless war. Because of Brussels, Europe is flooded with migrants. Brussels opened the gates and borders to the invasion of migrants."

He recalled that in 2015, George Soros declared that Europe should admit one million migrants per year:

And lo and behold, in nine years, nine million illegal migrants have arrived. The illegal migration invasion of Europe is not a conspiracy theory—it is a reality,

he said, adding:

As dark humor goes, it's time to find new conspiracy theories because the old ones all turned out to be true. Friends, the world has been transformed by the Trump tornado in just a few weeks.

"An era has ended. Yesterday we were the heretics, today we are the mainstream"

Orban declared, continuing:

"Yesterday they said we were the past, today everyone sees that we are the future," he said referencing the win in America, and that four Patriots are expected to win in the Netherlands, Italy, Austria, and Hungary, while the Czech Republic is also preparing. "We are many, we are strong, and we are great. As your 'Pancho' once said, 'The team is really together now.'"

He reminded the audience: "Fifteen years ago, when we Hungarians stood against the progressive global elite, they told us it was madness, impossible, political suicide. But we didn’t listen to them. We did it, and today I stand before you—Hungary is living proof that it is possible, that it can be done."

Patriots Summit in Madrid. President Trump’s victory is a clear sign that the age of Patriots has come. If all goes well, Herbert Kickl will soon join the club. We hope to welcome you at our next Summit as Chancellor of Austria! pic.twitter.com/6ChNIWu2MF — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) February 7, 2025

Viktor Orban added:

President Trump has just begun, and he will succeed. And you, Spaniards, will also succeed. You just need to stand beside Santiago Abascal and Vox, and the future of Spain will belong to the patriots.

The Hungarian prime minister closed with words of encouragement for all Patriots gathered at the summit and to the event host Santiago Abascal, the Spanish Vox Party leader.

Dear Patriots, today the progressive global elite is simply stealing Europe from its people. According to myth, Europa was abducted by Zeus in the form of a bull. You in Spain understand how to handle raging bulls. In Spain, Vox is the patriotic party. And it has a great, brave, patriotic leader, my friend Santiago Abascal—the bravest matador in politics that I have ever seen. So, Santiago, let’s tame this raging bull together!

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives a speech at the Patriots for Europe Summit in Madrid, February 8, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Zotan Fischer)