GM – Supported by EP's Grand Coalition, Opposed by Hungary

"It is not the first time in the European Parliament that the issue of genetic modification has been included in reports on agriculture by grand coalition of the EPP and liberals. The same happened in today’s committee vote," reads Csaba Domotor’s Facebook post.

We voted on two reports, one on the EU's long-term budget and the other on water resilience. The text adopted by the grand coalition says that genetically modified technologies can also provide a solution to water scarcity. They also want more money from the EU budget to be spent on research into new GM technologies,

the MEP explained, and went on to point out that

Hungary’s Fundamental Law explicitly prohibits the cultivation of genetically modified crops. Therefore, we do not support and will not support any proposals that promote the expansion of genetic modification technologies.

Csaba Domotor also mentioned the absence of Peter Magyar from the committee, stating that his colleagues voted on his behalf.

"During the committee meeting, it was announced that Peter Magyar’s farmer guests from Hungary were also attending the session. They could see two things: that Peter Magyar did not show up at his workplace this week again, and that the MEPs acting on his behalf voted in favor of both reports," concluded Csaba Domotor.

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor, MEP of Fidesz (Source: Facebook)