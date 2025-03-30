Európai UnióUkrajnaSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: Tisza Party Must Not Falsify Hungarian People's Opinion

On Saturday Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto called on the Tisza Party to not distort the opinion of the Hungarian people regarding Ukraine’s European Union membership, saying this would pose serious security risks for Hungary and the entire continent.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 03. 30. 9:53
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
There was yet another pro-war mobilization in Western Europe this past week, the minister reported, saying that one of the clear objectives of pro-war forces is to bring Ukraine into the European Union as soon as possible, regardless of the numerous risks and damages this would entail for member states.

It is evident that Brussels does not want to wait for the Hungarian people to express their opinion in the upcoming consultative vote on Ukraine’s EU membership,

he said. 

That is why the orders have already arrived from Brussels. The European People's Party (EPP), led by Manfred Weber, has given its Hungarian member party, the Tisza Party, the directive to achieve a pro-Ukraine result in Hungary,

Szijjarto added, and firmly urged the Tisza Party against falsifying the Hungarian people’s opinion on Ukraine’s EU membership.

A falsified result like this would pose extremely serious security risks for Hungary and the entire European Union. Hastily taking a country at war into the EU would come with enormous security risks, so we strongly call on them to not manipulate the results,

he stated.

Every Hungarian citizen will have the opportunity next month to express their opinion and stance on Ukraine’s EU membership in the official nation-wide opinion vote to be held,

the minister reminded Hungarians.

We understand the instructions given by Manfred Weber, but we are not concerned with Manfred Weber, the European People's Party, or Brussels—we care about Hungary,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

