Peter Magyar’s Fake Referendum Set to Fail

This is not the first time the opposition has tried to copy the existing national consultation format. Jobbik, for instance had previously pushed a term-limit proposal for prime ministers. Left-wing parties have consistently criticized government national consultations, in which the government asks Hungarian citizens their opinion on key issues such as child protection and migrant quotas, only to attempt organizing their own versions and failing.

Last fall, Peter Magyar called the national consultation "theater," but it appears he has now embraced the idea himself.

The unified leftist hope and joint PM candidate Peter Marki-Zay attempted a consultation after his crushing defeat in the 2022 parliamentary elections, but only 25,000 people participated.

By contrast, the government’s 2024 autumn national consultation received 1.252 million responses.

The since all-but-disappeared green LMP, back in 2022, launched the so-called "real referendum" with "real questions" which ultimately garnered only 10,000 responses.

Left-wing Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony and leftist District 9 Mayor Krisztina Baranyi’s 2021 consultation directed against the establishment of a Fudan University campus in Budapest attracted just 30,000 participants.

Jobbik’s creatively named "Real National Consultation" in 2016, failed despite then party leader Gabor Vona's claims of high public demand. Results were only announced months after the end of the campaign, showing only 200,000 participants.

