PM Orban: We Can't Allow Hungarian Families to Foot the War's Economic Costs

This is not the first such battle for Hungary. We will not be part of a common European position that is pro-war. Hungarian families have lost approximately 2.5 million forints (over 6000 euros) per household over the past three years because of the war, and I have to stop this. We must put an end to it—we cannot allow Hungarian families to continue paying for the economic consequences of the war,

Viktor Orban stated.

He emphasized that there is only one way to achieve this:

We must persuade Europe that instead of embarking on warring adventures, we should simply support the U.S. president’s peace efforts—then there will be peace. This was the debate that took place. The two sides could not convince each other, so I vetoed the joint position. As a result, the European Union does not have a common stance. What will be made public today is nothing more than the private position of 26 member states, not the EU’s official position—because such a decision cannot be made without Hungary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also took part in the discussion.

I wouldn’t say he took part in a friendly manner. Ukraine's president is mistaken as to his position—he behaves as if he were already in the European Union, and thus he believes he can take liberties in using a sharper tone, but he cannot. He is merely an applicant who wishes to join the EU, a request opinions are divided on,

the PM said.

There are those who voice their doubts more loudly and others who do so more quietly. Hungary is being clear on this because we are currently asking our population what they think about Ukraine's EU membership. No matter how much President Zelensky urges us, no matter what he does, until we know the opinion of the Hungarian people, for they ultimately decide Hungary's stance, I cannot support him on this.

Speaking about the financial background of the issue, the PM stated:

The EU does not have a single cent left—it has spent all its money. When it talks about continuing to arm Ukraine, maintaining the Ukrainian military, financing the functioning of the Ukrainian state, or even rebuilding Ukraine, it is doing so with empty pockets, while having absolutely no financial backing for these promises. In my opinion, these are empty commitments.

Mr Orban also discussed what could happen if Russia and the United States reach an agreement and decide Ukraine’s fate without the EU or even Ukraine.

Our position is simple. We already know what our response will be. We will pop open a bottle of champagne and say, ‘This is what we have always wanted.’ A pro-peace U.S. president will have arrived, and despite opposition from the EU, will have implemented his vision. Peace will be restored, economic life will resume, and national economies will regain momentum—which will benefit everyone, including Hungarians. So we will applaud and celebrate; for us, this will be a success. Others will just have to swallow the bitter pill.

Speaking about the upcoming agenda points at the EU summit, PM Orban said:

What matters now is for everyone to calm down and for this Ukrainian steam to dissipate from the room. President Zelensky will not be present for the rest of the discussions. He was only here via video link, so we will air things out, cool down, and move on to another topic: competitiveness.

He added:

We have enough challenges. Even without Ukraine, the EU has already lost its competitiveness—our economies are struggling. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will be here, as well as the head of the finance ministers, and we will listen to their opinions—essentially, the views of the business world—on what the EU should do to prevent its member states from collapsing economically.

The prime minister stressed that Hungary has significant interests in the EU's economic future, as well.

We have a strategy that ensures Hungary’s success even amid the EU’s stumbles and flawed economic policies. However, it would be far better for Hungary if we didn’t have to succeed alone, but rather as part of a joint European success together with the other 26 countries.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico at the EU Summit in Brussels (Photo: Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)