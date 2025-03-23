prideMiniszterelnöki KabinetirodaparlamentibajgyerekgendergyermekvédelmiaktivistaHidvéghi Balázs
State Secretary: Gender Activists Target Children +Video

The state secretary explained why the government has put restrictions on the Pride parade.

2025. 03. 23. 13:33
Many people do not understand what the issue is with Pride parades from a child protection perspective, said Balazs Hidveghi, parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister's Cabinet Office, in a video posted on his social media page. No one can seriously believe that such events are appropriate for children, he stated.  

This is an open political action with professional gender activists who have clearly targeted our children, which is why the recent tightening of regulations was necessary,

the state secretary pointed out.  

 

Cover photo: Budapest Pride (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

