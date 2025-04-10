HIV Spreads in Ukraine, Increasing Infections Among Children

Ukraine has the highest HIV prevalence in Europe - the international V4NA news agency writes. The spread of HIV across Ukraine's regions is driven in part by internal and external migration. Infected individuals often move from war-affected areas, carrying the virus into other parts of the country. At the same time, some of those entering Ukraine arrive already infected and continue to spread the virus after their arrival.

Ukraine: A woman stands next to a destroyed building in the city of Shebekino on July 1, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

According to the piece published by V4NA, an international team of scientists has analyzed genetic sequences to reconstruct viral migration patterns and found that the war-related movement of 1.7 million people was associated with the dissemination of HIV in Ukraine. The study, published on the website of the Department of Biology at the University of Oxford, revealed that areas with a high prevalence of risky sexual behaviour were the main recipients of the virus.

In a country of 45 million people, an estimated 220,000 are infected with HIV – the highest prevalence in Europe. The epidemic started in the 1990s with an explosive rise in the number of new infections in people who inject drugs, but today 70-80 percent of new infections are reported to be in heterosexual people who don't inject drugs. It is a silent epidemic, because about 50 percent of HIV-infected people are unaware of their infection status and around 40 percent of newly diagnosed people are in the later stages of the disease,

– lead author Tetyana Vasylyeva emphasized.

HIV has had a strong presence in Ukraine's regions for a long time. A Ukrainian activist wearing a condom costume walks down the street in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 13, 2018 (Photo: AFP)

The war and internal migration in Ukraine has created a worrying epidemiological situation: new HIV strains might be moving at a higher rate to regions where the conditions for onward transmission are most appropriate. Virus migration has increased rapidly and follows a westward pattern. Donetsk and Lugansk, two large cities in the east of Ukraine, are the main areas and exporters of the virus.

Speaking in an analysis published on Npr.org, the researcher noted that there is no clear data on the number of HIV cases in certain regions, as testing and preventive measures have been completely halted. However, experts suggest that the number of infected individuals has increased significantly.

I shudder to think about what is happening in these areas and what will happen once the war ends,

– Tetyana Vasylyeva said, adding that much work would still be needed after the war to prevent major outbreaks across Ukraine.

HIV-positive Soldiers on the Frontline

In the fall of 2023, Ukraine's ministry of defense approved an updated list of health conditions that exempt Ukrainians from military service. The list removed HIV-positive men and several others suffering from infectious diseases.

From now on, individuals who are clinically cured of tuberculosis, viral hepatitis, slowly progressive blood diseases, minor functional thyroid disorders, and HIV-positive individuals who are asymptomatic are still considered fit for military service,

– the Kyiv Independent writes. The outlet adds that, in addition to the conditions mentioned, individuals with mild mental disorders, neurotic disorders, slowly progressing central nervous system diseases, and other ailments, have also been included in the fitness list.



In Ukraine, AIDS Most Affects Those in Their 20s

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), HIV infections in Ukraine predominantly affect young people. A review published on the Undp.org website shows that the highest HIV prevalence is among individuals aged 15-49 in Ukraine, while official statistics indicate that nearly half of new HIV cases are in the 15-24 age group. New cases are also highly prevalent among those aged 20-29, with the third most affected age group being those between 30 and 39 years old.

HIV infections also affect children under 13 in Ukraine.

The high number of infections among minors is almost entirely due to mother-to-child transmission, warns the portal, which also provided further statistics on the situation in Ukraine. According to the data:

an estimated 250,000 Ukrainians are living with HIV,

150-200 people are newly infected with HIV each day,

more than 10,000 people could have died from HIV-related causes in Ukraine.

Official AIDS mortality stats reveal that the number of deaths has increased predominantly among men, with a concentration in the 30-34 age group, while among women, the rise in mortality is seen in the 25-29 age group.

An AIDS symbol made of balloons in downtown Kyiv on September 21, 2003 (Photo: AFP)

Sex and Drugs Increase Infection Risk

According to the UN's analysis, there are several factors contributing to the spread of HIV in Ukraine. One is the increased "risky behavior" among young people, such as a rise in sexual adventures, increased legal and illegal migration, and a growing illegal drug trade, which is one of the primary factors driving the HIV epidemic.

As Magyar Nemzet highlighted in a previous article, Ukraine has long been a significant hub for drug trafficking. Several years ago, it was an important transit country for heroin. In recent years, the synthetic drug market has grown at the fastest rate in the world within Ukraine, and marijuana use has also significantly increased.

Due to the war and the instability within the country, the enforcement of laws against illegal drug trafficking has been neglected, and authorities are not targeting the players in the drug market.

All this has led to an increase in drug trade and drug use.

Now drug use, especially with intravenously injected substances, poses a significant risk of infection, and this is one of the most common ways HIV spreads. Partly, this is also how some mothers transmit the infection to their children.



Ukraine and Prostitution

In 2022, a portal highlighted the rising HIV infection rates, particularly citing "war-time sex work" as a key cause.

By 2016, 80,100 female sex workers were living in Ukraine, with 5,2 percent of them being HIV-positive. This rate has significantly increased in conflict zones, and estimates suggest that in Donetsk, the infection rate among sex workers could reach as high as 38 percent .

While prostitution is illegal in Ukraine, it is widespread, and the government largely turns a blind eye. Due to the war, many women remain without income, and sex work has become one of the few available ways for them to make a living. In these desperate circumstances, many women become addicted to drugs, and they need money to procure the substances.

Moreover, many women are forced into prostitution, which futher increases the risk of HIV infection.

Domestic violence is also rising, which further contributes to the spread of HIV.

Sexual Violence: Women Are Vulnerable

In 2014, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) produced a report on sexual violence. It revealed that Ukrainian women were already being coerced into sex in exchange for money or food. The situation has worsened since then. In recent years, reports have emerged indicating that criminal gangs are targeting Ukrainian Ukrainian women fleeing the war.

Some studies suggest that seven out of ten women are at risk of sexual violence.

Sexual violence makes women more vulnerable to HIV, as perpetrators are likely to assault multiple victims without using protection against sexually transmitted infections.

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) also issued a report confirming that the exposure of women to domestic violence has increased in war-torn eastern Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Among the reasons for this increase are the normalization of a culture of violence in Ukrainian society, greater access to weapons, and the fragmentation of communities and loss of support networks.

The increase in violence is particularly evident in healthcare institutions.

Fear and distrust of healthcare workers may cause women to hide their diagnosis, preventing them from seeking HIV treatment.

Avoiding healthcare facilities also carries life-threatening consequences for non-HIV-related medical issues and increases the risk of further HIV spread, as well as the potential for an outbreak.

Cover photo: HIV virus spreads in Ukraine. Illustration (Photo: AFP)