Hungarian Students to Participate in Programs at Harvard and Yale

Ties between Semmelweis University and Harvard may expand, while Yale could host Hungarian students in its summer programs.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 09. 12:37
Hankó Balázs kulturális és innovációs miniszter MTI/Hegedüs Róbert
On Tuesday, during the second day of his official visit to the U.S., Culture and Innovation Minister Balazs Hanko discussed joint university programs and their expansion with the leaders of Harvard and Yale. Following Monday’s meetings, which mainly focused on the innovation activities of top universities in Boston, Tuesday's agenda included talks about expanding the existing joint training program between Harvard University and Semmelweis University, the minister told Hungary's state new agency MTI.

202100709 Budapest Államtudományi osztatlan mesterképzési szakon végzett hallgatókat avattak a Nemzeti Közszolgálati Egyetem, Államtudományi és Nemzetközi Tanulmányok Kar oklevélátadó ünnepségén Magyar Nemzet fotó: Mirkó István (MI)
Harvard and Yale both participate in joint programs with Hungarian universities (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

He revealed that an agreement was reached with David H. Roberts, Dean for External Education at Harvard Medical School, to allow more students to take part in the joint training program between the Hungarian and American institutions.

One direction of the planned expansion is for Semmelweis University to become Harvard's designated Central European hub. Through this, students from neighboring countries and even from more distant EU member states could participate in the joint Hungarian-American educational programs.

During the meeting, Balazs Hanko presented the key features of the reformed Hungarian higher education system, as well as the Pannonia Scholarship Program and the HU-rizon research initiative, both of which could open the door to further collaboration—especially regarding summer university courses.

On Tuesday, the ministerial delegation also visited Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, where discussions similarly focused on educational cooperation. Balazs Hanko said that he met with two of the prestigious American university’s leaders responsible for international relations, including Alexander Rosas, Dean of International and Summer Programs.

Regarding the Pannonia Scholarship Program, the minister highlighted that out of around three thousand students who have studied abroad through the program so far, 62 have opted for the United States.

As a result of the talks, an agreement was reached to expand the Hungarian scholarship program to include summer university courses.

This will allow Hungarian students to attend Yale’s summer programs, while students from the American institution will be able to participate in training courses at Hungarian universities and earn academic credits.

Balazs Hanko delivered a presentation at a student organization event at Yale University, where, in addition to Hungarian higher education and innovation, he introduced Hungarian family policy. He spoke about the cultural roots stemming from Hungarian history and the country’s commitment to sovereignty. After the presentation, Yale students and faculty had the opportunity to ask the Hungarian minister questions.

The delegation headed by the culture and innovation minister will continue its U.S. visit on Wednesday with further discussions at Columbia University in New York.

Cover photo: Hungarian Culture and Innovation Minister Balazs Hanko  (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

 

