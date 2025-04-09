Hungarian Students to Participate in Programs at Harvard and Yale

On Tuesday, during the second day of his official visit to the U.S., Culture and Innovation Minister Balazs Hanko discussed joint university programs and their expansion with the leaders of Harvard and Yale. Following Monday’s meetings, which mainly focused on the innovation activities of top universities in Boston, Tuesday's agenda included talks about expanding the existing joint training program between Harvard University and Semmelweis University, the minister told Hungary's state new agency MTI.

Harvard and Yale both participate in joint programs with Hungarian universities (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

He revealed that an agreement was reached with David H. Roberts, Dean for External Education at Harvard Medical School, to allow more students to take part in the joint training program between the Hungarian and American institutions.

One direction of the planned expansion is for Semmelweis University to become Harvard's designated Central European hub. Through this, students from neighboring countries and even from more distant EU member states could participate in the joint Hungarian-American educational programs.

During the meeting, Balazs Hanko presented the key features of the reformed Hungarian higher education system, as well as the Pannonia Scholarship Program and the HU-rizon research initiative, both of which could open the door to further collaboration—especially regarding summer university courses.

On Tuesday, the ministerial delegation also visited Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, where discussions similarly focused on educational cooperation. Balazs Hanko said that he met with two of the prestigious American university’s leaders responsible for international relations, including Alexander Rosas, Dean of International and Summer Programs.