Hungary FM: We Condemn Incidents Targeting Hungarians in Romania

In a social media post, Szijjarto expressed his stance on recent atrocities targeting the indigenous Hungarian minority in the country, stating that he had spoken with his Romanian counterpart, who assured him that authorities are working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

These anti-Hungarian incidents are unacceptable, Peter Szijjarto says (Photo: Robert Hegedus/MTI)

Szijjarto Spoke with Romania's Foreign Minister

In Cluj-Napoca (Kolozsvar), outrage erupted when ultras of the local soccer club Universitatea Cluj attacked Hungarian youths on Monday night after a match against city rival CFR Cluj.

We consider the incidents against Romania's Hungarian population unacceptable and condemn them in the strongest possible terms,

Szijjarto wrote Friday on Facebook after speaking with Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu. Szijjarto also noted that this week there were two soccer-related incidents targeting the Hungarian minority in Romania. Apart from the attacks after the match in Cluj, when Hungarian youths were assaulted in the city’s main square, in Miercurea Ciuc (Csikszereda), anti-Hungarian chants could be heard throughout the match against visiting Steaua Bucharest.

These incidents are utterly unacceptable, and we condemn them in the strongest possible way,

the Hungarian foreign minister reiterated. Szijjarto stated that during their Friday phone call, he and his Romanian counterpart agreed that such events must be taken seriously and handled with matching, appropriate severity.

My colleague assured me that Romanian authorities are doing everything they can to apprehend and punish perpetrators,

Szijjarto wrote. He added that they also agreed on the importance of preventing future occurrences of such acts and ensuring that extremist individuals or groups do not damage the improving relations between the two countries.

