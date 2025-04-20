EU Delegation in Budapest Concerned About Espionage

Faraday pouches were offered to members of the European Parliament’s delegation inspecting the state of the rule of law in Hungary during their official visit to Budapest. Such devices are typically used when the risk of espionage is considered high. Such devices are typically used when the risk of spying is considered high. The metal-lined pouches, which block digital signals, are not part of the usual gear for EU visits, so their use clearly indicates heightened concerns.

Faraday pouch (Source: X.com)

Rising Distrust Over Espionage Risks

This caution is not without precedent. Hungary has previously come under fire by EU institutions over the use of spyware. In 2023, the European Parliament set up a special inquiry committee (PEGA) after allegations emerged that the Pegasus software was used against opposition politicians, journalists, and members of civil society.

At the time, the Hungarian government denied the allegations, and investigating prosecutors also stated that no illegal wiretapping took place.

The delegation members visiting Budapest were also advised to avoid using public Wi-Fi networks and charging facilities. One official confirmed to Politico that they had indeed been offered Faraday pouches and were generally advised to exercise caution with digital devices.