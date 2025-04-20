kémkedésBrüsszelparlamenti küldöttség
magyar

EU Delegation in Budapest Concerned About Espionage

A five-member delegation from the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties arrived in Budapest for a three-day visit to assess the progress on the rule of law in Hungary. The lawmakers were given Faraday pouches to protect their digital devices from espionage and data theft. Although not everyone used the pouches, the gesture alone was a strong signal.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 04. 20. 12:25
MEP Tineke Strik, member of the LIBE delegation (Photo: AFP)
MEP Tineke Strik, member of the LIBE delegation (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Faraday pouches were offered to members of the European Parliament’s delegation inspecting the state of the rule of law in Hungary during their official visit to Budapest. Such devices are typically used when the risk of espionage is considered high. Such devices are typically used when the risk of spying is considered high. The metal-lined pouches, which block digital signals, are not part of the usual gear for EU visits, so their use clearly indicates heightened concerns.

Faraday-tasak
Faraday pouch (Source: X.com)

Rising Distrust Over Espionage Risks

This caution is not without precedent. Hungary has previously come under fire by EU institutions over the use of spyware. In 2023, the European Parliament set up a special inquiry committee (PEGA) after allegations emerged that the Pegasus software was used against opposition politicians, journalists, and members of civil society.

At the time, the Hungarian government denied the allegations, and investigating prosecutors also stated that no illegal wiretapping took place.

The delegation members visiting Budapest were also advised to avoid using public Wi-Fi networks and charging facilities. One official confirmed to Politico that they had indeed been offered Faraday pouches and were generally advised to exercise caution with digital devices.

Distrust is not just a technical issue, but one of political importance: the fear of possible espionage suggests that Hungary may no longer belong to the same circle of trust as other EU member states.

Uncommon for Other Countries

Two officials with knowledge of the EP's security policies, granted anonymity, said that the use of the pouches was not common for members' trips and travel. Although the European Commission issued a procurement call for such devices in 2018, in practice they are rarely used.

Security concerns are not exclusive to Hungary. The Financial Times recently reported that on certain missions to the United States, the European Commission provides officials with burner phones and basic laptops.

However, the Brussels body denied issuing official guidance on the use of disposable mobile devices. In the case of the Hungary visit, such equipment was not automatically issued—lawmakers did not receive burner phones or special computers, only the metal-lined pouches were offered.

Technical Precaution Wrapped in Political Distrust

An EP spokes person sought to dispel concerns, saying: “All the necessary assessments are in place to ensure the development of committee fact-finding missions while ensuring [the] Parliament’s duty of care for [elected] members and staff.” 

Lawmakers are periodically briefed on security and cybersecurity measures while on mission and supporting materials in this regard are also made available to MEPs, the statement said.

 

However, these security measures—even if formally routine—carry a political message. The suggestion of possible espionage, the use of special devices, and the issued warnings all inevitably point to a lack of trust.

Cover photo: MEP Tineke Strik, member of the LIBE delegation (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekFelhévizy

Lendvai Ildikó padlóra került, Rogán Antalról érkezett hír tette be nála a kaput

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Ez már sok volt a szocik egykori nagyasszonyának.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu