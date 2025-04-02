MPs Submit Proposal to Suspend Soros Agents' Hungarian Citizenship

Fidesz's parliamentary group has announced the submission of a proposal to parliament that would allow the expulsion of dual citizens who pose a threat to Hungary's public order, public security, or national security.

The era of serving foreign interests is over,

– they stated.

Janos Halasz, the MP who submitted the proposal (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

The draft bill was submitted to parliament by Fidesz lawmaker Janos Halasz. With its adoption, parliament would create the possibility "for the state to, as a last resort, temporarily suspend the Hungarian citizenship of individuals who are also citizens of another state, and whose Hungarian citizenship endangers Hungary’s public order, public security, or national security."

Under the proposal, Hungarian citizenship may be suspended for individuals who, in addition to their Hungarian citizenship, also hold citizenship from a non-EEA (European Economic Area) country.

The bill outlines who may be considered a threat to Hungary’s public order and national security. This includes individuals serving in a foreign military or public service of a foreign state, as well as those who act in the interest of a foreign power or organization in a manner incompatible with Hungarian citizenship, or who implement the objectives of a foreign power or organization.