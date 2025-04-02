személytörvényjavaslatbűncselekményparlamentállampolgárság
magyar

MPs Submit Proposal to Suspend Soros Agents' Hungarian Citizenship

A proposal is now before parliament that would allow the suspension of Hungarian citizenship for up to ten years for dual citizens deemed a threat to Hungary's public order, public security, or national security.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 02. 15:19
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addresses the plenary session of the National Assembly on February 24, 2025 (Photo: MTI / Tibor Illyes)
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addresses the plenary session of the National Assembly on February 24, 2025 (Photo: MTI / Tibor Illyes)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Fidesz's parliamentary group has announced the submission of a proposal to parliament that would allow the expulsion of dual citizens who pose a threat to Hungary's public order, public security, or national security.

The era of serving foreign interests is over,

– they stated.

Janos Halasz, the MP who submitted the proposal (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

The draft bill was submitted to parliament by Fidesz lawmaker Janos Halasz. With its adoption, parliament would create the possibility "for the state to, as a last resort, temporarily suspend the Hungarian citizenship of individuals who are also citizens of another state, and whose Hungarian citizenship endangers Hungary’s public order, public security, or national security."

Under the proposal, Hungarian citizenship may be suspended for individuals who, in addition to their Hungarian citizenship, also hold citizenship from a non-EEA (European Economic Area) country.

The bill outlines who may be considered a threat to Hungary’s public order and national security. This includes individuals serving in a foreign military or public service of a foreign state, as well as those who act in the interest of a foreign power or organization in a manner incompatible with Hungarian citizenship, or who implement the objectives of a foreign power or organization.

Additionally, it applies to individuals who have left Hungary to join a terrorist organization or group, as well as those who have been convicted by a final counrt ruling for crimes against humanity, violent attempts to overthrow the constitutional order, treason, or financing terrorism.

 

The suspension of Hungarian citizenship will be ordered by a minister designated in a government decree. The suspension period may not exceed ten years. The proposal also states that "anyone may file a report" concerning the suspension of citizenship, but proceedings will only be initiated ex officio. The decision on the suspension of Hungarian citizenship must be communicated to the affected individual and made public in the so-called Official Gazette.

 

Easter Cleanup

In his annual address, Prime Minister Viktor Orban indicated that, beyond halting the flow of funds from the United States, it is necessary to dismantle the entire Soros network to reduce foreign influence and prevent future attempts at interference.

We must cut off the financial lifelines of the Soros network, state institutions must fulfill their duty to protect sovereignty, and those responsible must be held accountable under the law. Let's allow fresh air from the West in. We can be done with the Budapest outpost of the empire by Easter. There is a political tradition for this in Hungary. Drafet Easter bill, Easter constitution, Easter cleanup,

– PM Orban emphasized in his speech, making a clear reference to the growing scandal, both domestically and internationally, over U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to halt financial support from the Democratic Party to international left-wing and liberal organizations.

The Easter cleanup is coming. We will dismantle the shadow army and Brussels' lackeys who push the empire’s agenda for money,

– PM Orban declared in his national holiday speech on March 15.

Viktor Orban also recalled that subservient "lackeys have survived too much and changed sides too often—back in 1848, it was imperial birds pirching on our necks, and now it's Weber’s fledglings cawing above our heads." Mr. Orban insisted that Hungary had had enough of them.

Spring winds usher in rising waters, let them be carried away,

– he said. 

According to PM Orban, their fate will be the same as the imperialists of the past: Hungary will defeat them again and again because "the sword shines brighter than the chain."

Cover photo: National Assembly (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Michael O’Shea
idezojelekNGO-k

Ideje mellőzni a fősodratú média és az NGO-k szabadság- és demokráciarangsorait!

Michael O’Shea avatarja

A nem kormányzati szervezetek és a mainstream média a liberális rend védőkorlátjai.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.