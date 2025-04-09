U.S.–Hungary Relations at a Historic Turning Point

A historic new chapter is beginning in U.S.–Hungary relations, according to Robert Palladino, who recently arrived in Budapest to serve as the United States' new chargé d'affaires. The career diplomat has laid out a clear direction: “There will be no activism from the U.S. Embassy—only cooperation.”

Robert Palladino promises a new era in Budapest (Photo: Zoltan Mathe / MTI)



Robert Palladino: Orban and Trump Have Close Ties

According to the Hungarian Mandiner news site, Mr. Palladino views the close relationship between Donald Trump and Viktor Orban as laying the groundwork for a new era in bilateral relations. The diplomat emphasized that the two leaders “have spoken regularly in recent months and will meet again in the near future."

As a sign of trust, Mr. Palladino noted that he has already met with several Hungarian officials and shared positive impressions. "The courage with which Hungarians preserve their history and culture is worthy of respect," he added.

Speaking about the future of bilateral ties, he said, “We expect openness between our two countries. There’s still a lot of work ahead, but all the conditions are in place for U.S.–Hungarian relations to enter a new golden age.”

Palladino Pledges Cooperation, Not Activism

The chargé d’affaires made it clear that the U.S. Embassy does not intend to take on an activist role in Hungary. Cooperation, he said, will be based on the principle of sovereignty. Any disagreements, he added, should be addressed “through the language of diplomacy.”

Mr. Palladino said President Trump has laid out clear goals: “Donald Trump keeps his promises and works quickly.” The former president advocates for fair, mutually beneficial trade relationships and insists on the United States being treated with respect by international partners.

“Trump wants a safer, stronger, and more prosperous United States,” the diplomat stated, addeing that he believes this approach will also shape future U.S.–Hungarian relations.

Economic and Defense Cooperation to Take Center Stage

Mr. Palladino highlighted the energy sector — particularly nuclear energy — and defense, as well as the trade sector as top areas for cooperation. He emphasized that many American companies are already showing interest in Hungary, which is a direct result of improving political ties.

Next week, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense will visit Budapest, marking yet another sign of Washington’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

According to Mr. Palladino, “The relationship between the leaders of our two countries creates an opportunity to build strong ties—not only between governments and businesses, but also between the American and Hungarian people.”

