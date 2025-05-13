Hungary FM: Ukraine Ramps Up Hostile Propaganda Against Hungary

“Of course, we would like to continue consultations with the Ukrainians on the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia — just as we have done for ten years. For ten years, Ukraine has made countless promises. For ten years, they’ve deceived us. And for ten years, they’ve been stripping away the rights of Hungarian people. So believe me, the reversal of Ukraine’s anti-Hungarian policies over the past decade does not hinge on one single consultation,” he stressed.

Szijjarto went on to say that any country neighboring a country at war is “by definition in the zero phase of war” and must prepare for self-defense.

“For the past three years, our policy has been to protect Hungary from the war, to stay out of the war, and to prevent being dragged into it by provocation,” he stated.

“And when there’s a war next door, you must be prepared to defend yourself. That requires an army and capabilities. We didn’t just start the Zrinyi 2026 military development program yesterday — Hungary’s military modernization has been on the agenda for years now because we must be able to defend ourselves. Unfortunately, today’s situation makes that even clearer,” he added.

Finally, regarding Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s remarks about the Romanian presidential election, Szijjarto posed the rhetoric questions: “What are we supposed to say in this situation? That we won’t cooperate with Romania’s next president? Really? Does someone actually believe that should be the government’s foreign policy?”

He said, "Hungary always aims for the best possible cooperation with neighboring countries that have large Hungarian communities, because past experience proves that good relations benefit the ethnic Hungarians living there. So, naturally, if a presidential election is taking place in a neighboring country, we respect that,” he added.

Looking ahead, he firmly stated that the Hungarian government will not yield an inch on Hungarian rights — in Transcarpathia, Transylvania, or Szekely Land — and will continue to firmly stand up for them, regardless of who the negotiating partner is. He also underlined that every step will be coordinated with the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ/UDMR), since they represent the local Hungarian population.