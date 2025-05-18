PM Orban: Hungary Under Attack, Ukraine’s EU Membership the Greatest Threat + Video

– Hello warriors, and welcome. I greet the freedom fighters of the digital world — Viktor Orban said, at the ruling parties’ Warriors’ Club event. The prime minister noted that those gathered were the ones who responded to the call, addressed to Hungarian patriots.

PM Viktor Orban speaks at the Warriors’ Club event (Photo: Hír TV)

I’m looking for those who fight. Today, we have such Hungarians sitting here, he added, thanking those who joined. As he indicated, Hungary is under attack, and it must be defended — a task only the ruling parties are capable of.

Hungary has only ever been able to count on us.

– he stressed.

Gyurcsany quit

Viktor Orban reminded the audience, that (ex-PM) Ferenc Gyurcsany has quit. He added — supposedly. Because, as he said, Mr. Gyurcsany did not honor Hungary by revealing every detail of the truth.

But we are a chivalrous nation, so we accept the announcement from his wife, Klara, as well.

As he said, the former leader of the left stripped citizens of the 13th-month pension, brought the IMF down on the country, had our fellow compatriots' eyes shot out, drove fellow citizens into foreign currency debt — and now has disappeared into oblivion.

"There is justice, after all," he said, adding that they had already warned back in 2006 that this would be the outcome, but apparently, the postal service is slow.

Where we come from, the mills of God grind slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine,

– Mr. Orban declared.

Viktor Orban recalled: the opposition Momentum party has also folded, which is the other cheerful news this Sunday. He added that they reached a brave and heroic decision not to run in the next election. They were truly just a brief momentum, and now they're a footnote in history.

They shattered Hungarians’ dream of hosting the Olympics.

And Jobbik, too, is teetering on the edge of the grave. According to PM Orban, those willing to do anything for money will end up like Jobbik.

A traitor always remains a traitor, and gets what’s coming to them. Hungary is no country for Judases,

– Mr. Orban said.

PM Viktor Orban's speech kicks off the Warriors’ Club event (Photo: Hír TV)

The situation is more difficult now; the Ukrainians have joined in

Brussels bureaucrats, led by the likes of Soros, have long been attacking Hungary, M Orban emphasized, noting that while their 2022 offensive was repelled brilliantly, the situation is now more difficult — because the Ukrainians have also joined the fray.

Ukraine’s EU membership is the greatest danger,

– he asserted.

He explained that Ukraine needs someone else’s money, which is why they are desperate to join the European Union at any cost. But Hungarians do not want to be dragged into war, nor do they want their money sent to Ukraine through Brussels.

This is what the Ukrainian intelligence campaign organized against Hungary is about, and this is why Brussels wants to force the pro-Ukraine Tisza-Dobrev coalition on us,

– Mr. Orban added.

We must and will resist, the prime minister stated firmly.

On the matter of prospects, he said that Brussels and Kyiv are betting against Hungary, but Hungary will also have its own say in the matter.

In his view, it would be the world’s greatest misfortune if Brussels were to take control of Hungary right now — turning the nation back into a colony and once again plundering Hungarian families.

The others have proven weak and lost, he added. They have become immigrant countries. For them, it is already too late — there is no turning back, according to PM Orban, who opined that they want to be like Hungary, but we do not want to become like them. He emphasized that Hungary won the battle over child protection, too. We pushed back unnatural ideologies and fads — and that will remain the case as long as Hungary is led by a family-oriented, national-minded government," he said.

What’s enough today, won’t suffice tomorrow

However, there’s a hitch — and that’s precisely why everyone had gathered at the BOK Arena., Mr. Orban noted. He added: We remain the largest and most organized political community in all of Europe. Quoting Aron Szilagyi, PM Orban said: "What’s enough today, won’t be enough tomorrow," something thy, too, must recognize, he added. In his view, personal connection is still the most valuable, but now they must also be the strongest in the digital arena — and that's why they established the inner core of the digital armed forces.

According to PM Orban, this is like building a fortress — but instead of bricks, they’re building with people. The foundation has been laid. Today, the walls can go up. Now comes the next step.

he added.

My request is that within a week, everyone brings one more person. Bring another fighter,

Viktor Orban added. He underlined that they only need fighters, there’s no use for onlookers, as they just get in the way when the going gets tough.

The Enemy Fights Sneakily, Without a Face

The PM said by next weekend the Warriors' Club will be 20,000 strong, and by autumn they will double again, with the goal of having 100,000 digital freedom fighters ready for the 2026 elections.

Still, he cautioned that the election is far off — and for now, the focus must remain on today’s tasks.

Regarding the style of battle, he said, "The enemy fights sneakily, without a face. But we fight proudly with our faces in view. They fight for money and power — we fight from the heart with enthusiasm.”

The first battle is Voks 2025

- a reference to the key ongoing national public opinion vote.

The PM indicated: “The stakes are huge. The opposition is prepared, and they’ve already found their new ‘Lieutenant Hegedus’ — like the Turks did at Eger” - a reference to Hungary's historic battle with the Ottomans.

“When we think of our homeland, we feel pride. When they think of Hungary, they feel anger. The Tisza–Dobrev coalition respects the Ukrainian state more than the Hungarian one. To them, Ukraine’s EU membership is more important than the well-being of the Hungarian people. They are friends of Zelensky, not of Hungarians,” Mr. Orban noted.

He then expressed his disapproval by posing a series of rhetorical questions:

What kind of person works against their own country? What kind of person has a master instead of a homeland? What kind of person seeks the favor of Kyiv and Brussels rather than the love of Hungarians?

He confirmed the patriotic Warriors's Club members belief in the power of love and cohesion.

We serve a just cause. Our fight is a good fight. I am ready to lead you in this online, digital battle as well. You know my mode of operation: unity in important matters, freedom in the minor ones, and love across all matters. We are many, we are strong, and we will win!

Viktor Orban concluded his rallying speech.

What Is the Warriors’ Club?

As reported earlier by the press, the “Warriors’ Club” is the name of a secret Facebook group personally created by Prime Minister Orban.

The group, with thousands of members, is reportedly intended to boost the online activity of Fidesz supporters and enhance the reach of the governing parties — through coordinated comments, likes, and social media campaigns.

This is Fidesz’s digital preparation for the 2026 elections.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)