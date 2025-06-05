Critics Outraged Over EP Coalition Shielding Peter Magyar from Accountability

Once again, the European Parliament has removed Peter Magyar’s immunity case from the agenda, even though other, similar cases submitted later have already been discussed in plenary sessions, Csaba Domotor pointed out in a video post on social media.

Brussels is doing everything it can to prevent Peter Magyar from being held accountable (Photo: AFP)

According to Domotor, this clearly shows that the Brussels grand coalition — led by the European People's Party (EPP) and the Left — is “scandalously protecting” the Tisza Party leader, and they are no longer even trying to uphold appearances of impartiality.