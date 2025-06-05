Rendkívüli

Ügyészségi nyomozás indulhat az Orbán Viktor halálát kívánó tiszás kommentelő ellen

Critics Outraged Over EP Coalition Shielding Peter Magyar from Accountability

The Brussels grand coalition is doing everything it can to ensure that Peter Magyar’s immunity case isn’t even added to the agenda, MEP Csaba Domotor pointed out. In his view, Brussels is working to protect the Tisza Party leader from accountability.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 05. 14:31
Manfred Weber, President of the European People’s Party, and Peter Magyar, President of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP)
Once again, the European Parliament has removed Peter Magyar’s immunity case from the agenda, even though other, similar cases submitted later have already been discussed in plenary sessions, Csaba Domotor pointed out in a video post on social media.

Brüsszel mindent megtesz azért, hogy Magyar Pétert ne lehessen felelősségre vonni
Brussels is doing everything it can to prevent Peter Magyar from being held accountable (Photo: AFP)

Brussels is doing everything it can to prevent Peter Magyar from being held accountable

According to Domotor, this clearly shows that the Brussels grand coalition — led by the European People's Party (EPP) and the Left — is “scandalously protecting” the Tisza Party leader, and they are no longer even trying to uphold appearances of impartiality.

Peter Magyar claims that in the EP they just laugh at the proceeding.

Domotor said: “Meanwhile, journalists who dare to ask questions about the case are being threatened with expulsion. The EPP and the Left are working on concrete proposals to cover up the entire process.”

He added that this means the European elite is actively working to ensure Peter Magyar “does not have to take responsibility.”

As he put it: a host of bureaucrats and representatives are helping him, showing how the Brussels machinery really operates. He also noted that not only is his immunity being protected, but the Tisza Party is receiving full support — flattering statements, campaign help, and more.

However, MEP Csaba Domotor points out, this comes at a price:

Peter Magyar is paying by falling in line on every key issue,

Domotor said.

Cover photo: Manfred Weber, President of the European People’s Party, and Peter Magyar, President of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP)

