No Matter What Lies Peter Magyar Tells, Over 2.2 M People Expressed Opinion on Ukraine’s EU Accession + Video

One of the most successful consultative surveys of all time has just taken place.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 25. 14:43
Despite attempts to deny it, more than 2.2 million people expressed their views on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, stated the parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office on the government’s Facebook page.

In his post, Balazs Hidveghi included an excerpt from an earlier video by Peter Magyar, in which the president of the TISZA Party claims that there could have been a maximum of  500 thousand mailed responses. The state secretary called this fake news and stated that

a total of 2,284,732 people voted, of which 2,040,168 did so on paper.

"One of the most successful consultative surveys of all time has just taken place. Many thanks to everyone who took the opportunity to express their opinion," the politician said.

 

Cover photo: Balazs Hidveghi, parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office (Photo: MTI/Attila Kovacs)

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu