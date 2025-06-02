Manfred Weber's Love for Luxury Endures

Weber receives a double salary: the basic €8,419.90 monthly parliamentary salary, along with a €350 daily allowance for expenses, which he can claim for every day of the year. On top of that, he earns more than €14,000 per month as EPP party leader.

When Weber first took over EPP leadership, he demanded a separate salary for the role.

As group leader, he’s also entitled to additional perks — such as a dedicated company car and chauffeur, a benefit he’s insisted on and had since 2016, according to a leaked letter obtained by Table.Briefings.

A 2020 report by Der Spiegel revealed that the chauffeur service costs around €100,000 per year, paid by the parliamentary group — and ultimately, European taxpayers.

Weber reportedly enjoys luxury vehicles — BMWs, Mercedes, and Audis — provided under preferential leasing terms. These discounts are crucial since high-end car rentals would otherwise violate EU budget guidelines.

While other political group leaders, like those of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), have given up official cars in their constituencies, Weber has refused to do so.

He also favors VIP airport services, which cost €510 per departure. These include private entrance to the VIP terminal, discreet check-in, private security screening, and

private luxury transport directly to the aircraft on the tarmac.

The service allows him to board last, once all other passengers are seated. This type of VIP treatment is usually reserved for ministers or EU commissioners, but Weber reportedly insists on it, with annual costs exceeding €10,000, especially when flying frequently.

High Pay, High Expense Claims

The European Parliament’s finance department has repeatedly raised concerns about Weber’s unusually high expense claims, which are ultimately paid by EU taxpayers. Despite this, Weber’s office insists there’s nothing extraordinary about his lifestyle. A spokesperson told Table.Briefings:

Manfred Weber uses the standard VIP procedure at Munich Airport available to senior politicians.

As for the chauffeured car, his team claims it’s in line with decisions made by the EP Presidency, which entitles all group leaders to such a service.