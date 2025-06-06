Ukraine’s EU Accession Can Be Blocked

"Ukraine’s accession to the European Union can be prevented if we have the courage to engage in this debate, if we stand firm on our position and if we do not allow Brussels and Ukraine to install a puppet government take control in Hungary," said said Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday on Kossuth Radio.

According to various analyses, public opinion in eleven EU countries, including France and Germany, is against Ukraine's fast-tracked EU accession, while only ten countries firmly support it, Viktor Orban explained (Photo: MTI/PM's General Department of Communications/Vivien Cher Benko)

"If Hungary stands firm, we can protect ourselves, which means people will keep what they currently have. Ukraine’s EU membership would result in people losing a significant portion of what they have today: it would mean higher taxes, smaller pensions, and the end of the utility cost reduction scheme. Hungary and Hungarian families have a lot to lose," PM Orban said.

He emphasized that the Hungarian people have an opinion on Ukraine’s EU accession, and they are expressing it right now.

Without the consultative vote Voks 2025 to back up the government's position, it will be very difficult for Hungary's prime minister to stand strong in a Brussels windstorm. Without people's support, this is nearly impossible,

he added. PM Orban noted that fortunately Hungary is no longer alone, as the Slovak parliament recently decided not to support any sanctions against Russia. An alliance is taking shape, aiming to halt Brussels' unreasonable policy. According to various analyses, public opinion in eleven EU countries, including France and Germany, is against Ukraine's fast-tracked EU accession, while only ten countries firmly support it, Viktor Orban emphasized.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio's studio (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)