As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, a solidarity campaign has been launched to support the flood-stricken region of Szeklerland.
PM Orban: Every Hungarian is Responsible for Every Hungarian
A joint effort has been launched to help flood-stricken Szeklerland. In a message posted on social media, Viktor Orban emphasized: "Every Hungarian is responsible for every Hungarian." This appeal is part of a nationwide initiative that anyone can join.
Sharing a video on social media, PM Orban wrote in the accompanying post:
Every Hungarian is responsible for every Hungarian.
The post continued:
Call or send a text message to phone number 1353 and help Hungarian families in Szeklerland affected by the floods!
We also reported in a previous article that Attila Nyerges, singer and the leader of the band Ismeros Arcok, has also expressed his support for the people of Praid (Parajd). He announced that,
a major national benefit concert titled 'For Praid – Tears in the Water' will be organized to assist our fellow countrymen in need.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
